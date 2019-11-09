Fresno State football vs. Utah State: Rivers’ TD run has Bulldogs on top, 7-0

Fresno State redshirt sophomore Quireo Woodley is expected to play a key role as the center on a Bulldogs’ offensive line that has to replace four starters from a 12-2 team. The Bulldogs’ offensive has thrived the past two seasons with veteran center Aaron Mitchell in 2017 and Micah St. Andrew and Markus Boyer in 2018. FRESNO STATE ATHLETICS

Bulldogs break on top

Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went 82 yards to take a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard run by Ronnie Rivers with 8:23 to go in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs, playing a seventh starting offensive line in nine games, ran the ball on 10 of the 12 plays on the touchdown drive. They gained 53 yards, 5.3 yards per play.

It is the second game in a row and fourth time this season Fresno State has scored on its opening drive. The Bulldogs are 21-2 under coach Jeff Tedford when scoring first.

Some pre-game reading …

Tuitele latest OL to miss game

Fresno State will have Tyrone Sampson starting at center on Saturday against Utah State, but that is not the only change the Bulldogs will be making on an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries going back to spring practice.

Starting right tackle Syrus Tuitele will not play due to an injury, leaving right guard Quireo Woodley as the Bulldogs’ only offensive lineman to have started every game.

Sampson checked in late in the first half in a victory at Hawaii last week after starter Matt Smith went down and out for the rest of the season with a broken fibula.

Starting left guard Netane Muti also is out of the year with a foot injury.

The Bulldogs have had four starters at left guard with Muti, Nick Aibuedefe, Bula Schmidt and Jace Fuamatu. They have had three starters at left tackle with Dontae Bull, Aibuedefe and Alex Akingbulu.

With Tuitele out against the Aggies, Fresno State will be rolling out a seventh starting offensive line unit in their nine games.

This is how they have lined up from left tackle across …

at USC – Bull, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Minnesota – Bull, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Sacramento State – Aibuedefe, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

at New Mexico State – Bull, Aibuedefe, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

at Air Force – Bull, Schmidt, Smith. Woodley, Tuitele

UNLV – Bull, Schmidt, Smith. Woodley, Tuitele

Colorado State – Bull, Fuamatu, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

at Hawaii – Akingbulu, Fuamatu, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Bull, who did not play at Hawaii due to a leg injury, is expected to return to the starting line up against Utah State. With Tuitele out, the Bulldogs likely start Bull and Akingbulu or Aibuedefe at the tackle spots.

All three have practiced or played at left and right tackle.