Fresno State vs. UNLV in-game: Can Bulldogs get run game going against a struggling defense?

Robert Kuwada’s live blog Friday night from Bulldog Stadium where Fresno State (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) plays UNLV (2-4, 0-2). Kickoff is just after 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).

Some pre-game reading …

For Bulldogs, question of the night …

Fresno State has started a different offensive line in four consecutive games now, and it could become five on Friday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Bulldogs did some tinkering in practice, and not just at left guard where Netane Muti has now been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Question of the night: Can they muster a run game in the box against a Rebels defense that has struggled to stop the run?

UNLV is ranked 10th in the Mountain West in rushing defense, allowing 5.5 yards per play and 209.7 yards per game, even while playing an FCS opponent in Southern Utah, two teams ranked in the 100s in rushing offense in Vanderbilt (104th) and Arkansas State (106th) and another in the 80s in Northwestern (82nd).

Fresno State running backs Ronnie Rivers and Josh Hokit the past two games have combined for just 141 rushing yards on 38 carries, 3.7 yards per play.

Bulldogs’ Thomas could be in action spot

Fresno State defensive end Nikko Thomas, who was slowed by a back injury in fall camp, made his debut last week in the loss at Air Force.

It was a tough matchup – the Falcons, as a run first, second and often third team, don’t give an edge rusher much opportunity to make plays. Air Force attempted only three passes in its 43-24 win.

But defensive coordinator Bert Watts said that Thomas could make more of an impact against UNLV, which has had trouble protecting the passer and is ranked last in the Mountain West in sacks allowed with 18.0 or 3.0 per game.

“He’s bendy, great get-off, he can rush the passer,” Watts said. “A big reason that we recruited him is his ability to get after the quarterback. We’re excited to see him get out there in a situation he’s going to get some of those opportunities.”