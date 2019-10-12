Fresno State football at Air Force in-game notes: Bulldogs to roll out another o-line combo?

SHARE COPY LINK

Some pre-game reading before the Fresno State Bulldogs play the Air Force Falcons, 4 p.m. in Colorado Springs. The game is on CBS Sports Network. It’s the Mountain West Conference opener for Fresno State, which is 2-2 overall. Air Force comes in 3-2 and 1-1.

Bulldogs line combinations

Five games into the season Fresno State continues to tinker with its offensive line looking for the right combination, partly because of injury issues and partly because, as offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said, they’re just not there yet.

The Bulldogs the past two seasons thrived with cohesive offensive line units, but through four games they already have started three line groups.

This week, the status of left guard Netane Muti was not the only question.

“We are trying other guys at other positions, still working on getting that right mix,” Grubb said. “We’re just seeing who is performing at what spots, because we haven’t got the right mix yet and weren’t as productive as we wanted to be in the last game so we’re trying some things.”

The only positions that were set were center with fourth-year junior Matt Smith and right tackle with junior Syrus Tuitele.

“We’ll roll with those guys, but the other three spots we’re willing to try everybody,” Grubb said.

This is how the Bulldogs have lined up in their four games, left tackle to right …

USC: Bull, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Minnesota: Bull, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

Sacramento State: Aibuedefe, Muti, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

New Mexico State: Bull, Aibuedefe, Smith, Woodley, Tuitele

That last game, a 30-17 victory at New Mexico State, was a step back.

Fresno State (2-2) rushed for 239 yards, but the majority of it came on two runs from wideout Jalen Cropper – running backs Josh Hokit and Ronnie Rivers had 44 yards on 13 plays (3.44 ypp) and 42 yards on 13 plays (3.2 ypp).

The Bulldogs also had a season-low two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, the runs by Cropper that went for 25 yards and a 79-yard touchdown.

But with four new starters, there were going to be some potholes to navigate.

“I’ve never seen it where it doesn’t just start to solidify itself,” Grubb said. “Even last year when we were trying (Nick) Abbs and Logan Hughes and Logan just kind of took a strong hold on that thing and never gave it back. That’s what you see at times. Finally, the pieces click, whether it’s one guy or two guys working better together. That depends on a lot of factors, but that will play itself out.

“The good part is nobody gets upset about it. They don’t whine. They show up and know it’s not good enough and whatever positions they’re assigned to take on they’re going to take that on and work on making it better.”

Did you know?

The Bulldogs under coach Jeff Tedford are 2-0 in conference openers, winning by 19.0 points per game.