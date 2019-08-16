How Clovis North grad went from ‘sixth-string walk-on’ to Bulldogs starter

Tedford breaks down first fall scrimmage The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team went through its first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Coach Jeff Tedford said a young corps of receivers again made plays and the Bulldogs got a lot of reps for their twos and threes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno State Bulldogs college football team went through its first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Coach Jeff Tedford said a young corps of receivers again made plays and the Bulldogs got a lot of reps for their twos and threes.

Jasad Haynes went from Clovis North High football star to self-described “sixth-string walk-on” at Fresno State, and it almost broke him.

He credits inner drive and God’s calling for carrying him to his senior season, now as a Bulldogs starter at defensive tackle.

It wasn’t an easy journey.

Haynes came out of Clovis North an All-Tri-River Athletic Conference pick but without a scholarship offer. He spent his first year at Fresno State (2015) as a redshirt, and has steadily built his presence:

2016 – Played in five games and had a tackle against Toledo.

2017 – Played in 14 games as a reserve and finished with 21 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

2018 – Played in only 10 games (nine starts) because of injuries but was named All-Mountain West honorable mention, finishing with 18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

“It was a wake-up call and a humbling experience,” he said of his move from Clovis North to Fresno State. ‘It was tough. I mean, I really never talked to anybody how I was feeling. I kept my feelings to myself and didn’t tell anyone and wondered if I should keep doing this.”

Haynes said that during his down times he heard his inner voice telling him, “You worked to get here, and fighting in high school just to get here was enough to keep pushing.”

But there was more.

“It was God,” he said. “Just having that relationship with him and talking to him. I was serious about not wanting to do this. I did not want to do this at all. It was me and God and we had long talks and I was praying and kept praying about it. Eventually I got my shot and I acted on it.

“God works in mysterious ways. It’s not your time, it’s God’s time. Some people come in and play right away and some people got to earn and fight and keep fighting until that one time when they get to play.”