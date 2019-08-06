Family is why Ricky McCoy is at Fresno State – and why he believes Bulldogs are having success

Fresno State defensive lineman Ricky McCoy, far left, looks on as his teammates go through a drill at Bulldogs fall camp on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Family means a lot to Ricky McCoy, on and off the football field.

It’s why the former Roosevelt High standout is lining up for Fresno State on the defensive line.

And, he said, it’s why the Bulldogs are succeeding of late — two straight 10-plus-win seasons, two straight bowl victories and a prediction to repeat as a Mountain West division winner in 2019.

McCoy spent three seasons at the the University of Washington, redshirting in 2015, but said he came home because his mother, Catherine Ramirez, was seriously ill.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Me being a family-oriented guy, being far away it kind of had taken a toll on my play,” McCoy said. “I’m constantly worried about what’s going on back home. I decided to come back and play right here close to home and for my mom.”

McCoy didn’t disclose his mom’s illness, but said, “She’s doing good and she’s strong.”

McCoy said the possibility of sitting out the 2018 season because of his transfer didn’t matter to him. He just wanted to be home and help his mom with her illness.

But he was granted eligibility and appeared in 13 of 14 games, finishing with 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack.

With a season with the Bulldogs under his belt, the 6-foot-2, 303-pounder said he’s confident about his ability to contribute more in his senior season. He’s working extra at it; for example, he stayed behind after Saturday’s practice for a solo drill.

And he knows where to find strength.

“I’m about family,” he said. “I love my family and being around my family. I have a girlfriend who I’ve been with for six years. I love her to death and being around her, and I got me a little puppy. I’m just family-oriented.”

McCoy added, “that’s why me and the rest of my D-line guys and other position groups ... we mesh real good. We like being around each other. Football is like a family feel.”