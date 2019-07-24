Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a Bakersfield product, has sweet Heisman campaign

Utah State QB, a Bakersfield product, loving Heisman hype Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a Bakersfield product, will take some Heisman Trophy hype into his junior season. The Aggies have out together a campaign that includes some heart-shaped candy featuring their quarterback. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, a Bakersfield product, will take some Heisman Trophy hype into his junior season. The Aggies have out together a campaign that includes some heart-shaped candy featuring their quarterback.

The Mountain West has had a few Heisman Trophy candidates through the years, former Fresno State quarterbacks David and Derek Carr among them.

This year it’s another quarterback from Bakersfield … one that got away from the Bulldogs.

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, from Liberty High, hit the Mountain West media days on Wednesday with his photo on the cover or notebooks and, the true measure of Heisman hype, his name on heart-shaped candies.

“Growing up, you always see the little heart-shaped Valentine’s candy and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s cool to have your name on one of them, actually.”

Love, a junior, is the preseason offensive player of the year in the conference after completing 64.0 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His passing efficiency rating last season was 158.32, the best in the Mountain West and the 10th best in the nation.

He said that Utah State came to him with some options to hype the Heisman, and the candy just fit. He said he hasn’t tried it, yet, but he has some stashed away.

“My last name, you can play on a lot of things with it,” Love said. “That’s fun. It’s cool to see those things over there. It’s not every day you can say you had a little Heisman campaign going for you. I’m just grateful for what they’re doing for me for that.”

So, what didn’t make the cut?

“They tried to do a ‘Baby Shark’ video for it and I had to cut that one out,” Love said.

Was it because of his singing voice, or was it just a little too cheesy?

“A little bit of both … I don’t know if I could do the whole singing thing and these hearts, I feel like these hearts would be a hit so that’s what we went with,” Love said.

“It’s a neat deal. You don’t see that every day.”