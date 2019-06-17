Bulldogs keeping local football talent at home, land commitment from Memorial High star

Sunnyside defenders Kiundre McDowell, front left, with Cameron Irvin, back, break up a pass intended for San Joaquin Memorial’s Mac Dalena in the first quarter of Friday’s game. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno State offered, and Mac Dalena answered. The San Joaquin Memorial High wideout made a commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday, quick and easy.

“When I got offered, they had a lot of good tings to say, a lot of good reasons why they wanted me,” Dalena said. “They’ve shown me that they want me there to play for them.

Memorial’s Mac Dalena, top, reaches up for a pass completion near the goal line with Edison’s Dezjhon Malone defending during their game at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

“I’ve been talking to my parents and family, and I think it’s a great fit for me. I’ve liked the Bulldogs my whole life, for every reason, their football program obviously, their ag program for school. Everything there is what I want. I didn’t want to wait any longer because now that I have it, I didn’t want any opportunity to lose it. I’m 100 percent committed to the ‘Dogs and I’m going to stay that way.”

Dalena, a key piece in the Panthers’ Central Section Division II championship team last season, gets to stay home for college and had a unique perspective on the advantages to that. His older brother, Frank Dalena, is a wideout entering his senior season at Fresno State.

“It’s good that my brother is there,” said Dalena, who received the scholarship offer June 8 at the Bulldogs’ elite camp. “I’ve grown up with Bulldogs and I know a lot of the players and a lot of the coaches.

“It made it a little bit easier just seeing how close my brother is with this team. We’re in the valley. We’re at home. They always come over. We were thinking if I go someplace else I won’t have that same experience. Talking to my brother, he has had such a different experience staying at home. It’s more of a bond than other colleges. There’s a lot of great factors that came into my decision.”