Fresno State Football

What is next for Fresno State quarterbacks after Hunter Raquet departs program?

By Anthony Galaviz

March 15, 2019 03:17 PM

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford gets a little busy at spring practice

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford did a little more than coaching on Friday, March, 15, 2019 at Bulldog Stadium. Tedford, a former quarterback for the Bulldogs, threw some passes to the players.
The Fresno State football team is down to three quarterbacks – for now – after Hunter Raquet left the program this week.

Raquet was a redshirt sophomore after starring at Monterey Peninsula College.

Three are left competing during spring practice to replace Marcus McMaryion: senior Jorge Reyna and redshirt freshmen Steven Comstock and Ben Wooldridge..

Does that mean the quarterback position will be a focus of late recruiting?

“We got some other guys coming,” coach Jeff Tedford said. “You got to keep your eye on on every position, but that’s one, yes, you can’t go into the season with three quarterbacks. We’ll have four to five quarterbacks when camp starts” in August.

Tedford throwing again

With Raquet gone, Tedford was pressed into throwing to wide receivers, bringing back memories when he was the Bulldogs quarterback in the 1980s.

“With only three quarterbacks, I have to throw that little pat-and-go drill,” Tedford said, smiling. “It felt good, actually. I’ll be a little sore tomorrow, probably.”

IMG_8092.jpg
Fresno State football coach took part in throwing to wide receivers on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

“There are certain drills you’d like to have four because there are four stations going,” he added. “We’ll be fine there. It gives the other three guys more opportunities to get in and get more quality reps.”

Fresno State has the fourth of 15 spring practices Saturday. The final practice, April 13, is the only one open to the public. The Bulldogs open the season Aug. 31 at USC.

Anthony Galaviz

