Bulldogs defensive end Damien DeGruy enters NCAA transfer portal

Fresno State defensive end Damien DeGruy announced on twitter Monday that he had put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
DeGruy played in four games last season, taking advantage of a NCAA rule change to allow players to play in any four games and still retain a redshirt season. He played in the first three games, recording one tackle in an opening rout of Idaho, and then in the Bulldogs’ Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arizona State.
He was not in the two-deep for games against Idaho, at Minnesota and at UCLA or for the bowl game.
The Bulldogs open spring practices on Monday with three of the four defensive ends in the two-deep for the bowl game returning in junior Andrew Wright, senior Kwami Jones and sophomore Isaiah Johnson. The fourth, senior Mykal Walker, will get reps at linebacker in the spring.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
DeGruy, a redshirt sophomore from New Orleans, was in the Bulldogs’ 2017 recruiting class. He played in 12 games as a true freshman, recording six tackles including five solo.
Comments