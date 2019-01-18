After helping reverse Bulldogs’ offensive fortunes, coordinator heads to new job

Fresno State offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who in two seasons helped flip the Bulldogs’ football fortunes, is leaving to be the offensive coordinator at Indiana.

Under DeBoer, the Bulldogs went from 12th and last in the Mountain West in scoring and total offense at 17.7 points and 329.6 yards per game to eighth and ninth at 27.1 points and 392.9 yards in a 10-4 season in 2017, and to third and fourth at 34.6 points and 421.5 yards in a 12-2 season that included a Mountain West championship and a Las Vegas Bowl victory.

Quarterback Marcus McMaryion this season also had one of the most productive seasons in Fresno State history, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 3,629 yards with 254 touchdowns and just five interceptions. His passing efficiency rating was 156.99, a few points higher than the 156.29 Derek Carr posted in a record-setting 2013 season.