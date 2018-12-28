This Fresno State star has played his last down for the Bulldogs

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison, the Mountain West defensive player of the year and a two-time first-team all-conference selection, will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.
Allison, one of the most productive linebackers in the country, led a Bulldogs defense that ended the regular season ranked first in the conference in total defense, passing and passing efficiency defense and red zone defense. He was in on 132 tackles in his junior season with 72 solo, 6.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions while playing in 14 games, though was in for only one series of a blowout victory at UNLV, coming out of the game as a precaution after taking a hit to a knee.
He announced his decision on Twitter..
He wrote: ‘Fresno State has been my home away from home for the past three years. It was an honor to go out and battle in Bulldog Stadium with my brothers and to rep The Valley. My dream was to play NCAA football at the highest level and I was able to accomplish that here at Fresno. Now the time has come for me to pursue another one of my childhood dreams. I will be forgoing my Senior year and will be entering the 2019 NFL Draft. I I want to say thank you to the Red Wave, The Valley, my Teammates, Coaches, Mentors and my Family for helping me reach this point. As a group, we were able to leave a lasting impression on the Red Wave, we made the Valley proud and became Champions. I am and will forever be #BulldogBornBulldogBred #GoDogs #9Reasonz.’
With Allison departing, the Bulldogs lose all three starting linebackers with seniors George Helmuth and James Bailey, a gaping hole in a defense that returns for now three starters in the secondary and three in the defensive line.
