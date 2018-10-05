Nevada QB situation unsettled. Last time Bulldogs faced similar, they lost to UNLV

In, or out? Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is expecting Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi to play on Saturday when the Bulldogs open Mountain West Conference football play at Mackay Stadium, even though Gangi has missed some practice time this week.

But it is worth a pre-game reminder to stay on task, one way or the other.

The Bulldogs’ only loss in conference play last season was to UNLV. They knew the Rebels would be without their starting quarterback. They also knew that the backup didn’t have scintillating statistics the previous week.

Those numbers: six tackles, four solo.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi (6) passes as he is pressured by Vanderbilt linebacker Charles Wright (11) in a 41-10 loss to the Commodores Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Gangi has thrown at least one interception is seven consecutive games. Mark Humphrey ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Rebels’ Johnny Stanton had been playing linebacker for two games before he was pressed back into service at quarterback in a game at Fresno State. He led UNLV to a 26-16 victory, completing 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards.

Coach Jeff Tedford on Gangi: “It is what it is. We’ll see what happens on game day. I know that is a tough kid. I know he didn’t practice one day, but besides that, I’m anticipating that he plays.”

If Gangi is unable to play, junior Cristian Solano is next on the depth chart followed by third-year sophomore Griffin Dahn.

Solano is 1 of 1 this season for 5 yards. Dahn has not attempted a pass.

Nevada could rush the football more – it is averaging 5.3 yards per rush with freshman Toa Taua leading the group with 407 yards at 7.5 yards per play.

But it also has played Portland State, ranked 102nd in the FCS in rushing defense; as well as Toledo and Oregon State, which are 103rd and 127th at the FBS level. Fresno State is No. 33.

Hello, world

Fresno State cornerback Jaron Bryant made the first two interceptions of his career last season in a 41-21 victory over Nevada, returning the first 18 yards for a touchdown.

Fresno State cornerback Jaron Bryant (14) had two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ victory over Nevada last season. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

That pick definitely propelled him forward – he finished the season with four and returned a second for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ Hawaii Bowl victory over Houston. This season, teams have not often challenged his side of the field.

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State defensive back Jaron Bryant discusses his crucial “pick six” interception return for a touchdown in Fresno State’s 33-27 victory over Houston at the Hawaii Bowl.

“With the experience I have a lot underneath my belt along with my teammates who I’ve been with for a full year,” Bryant said. “I know how each and every one of my teammates play. I know how the coaches are going to coach. I know our game plans.”

Ripe to be picked

Gangi has thrown six interceptions this season and has had at least one in seven games in a row.

Nevada and New Mexico have the longest streaks in the Mountain West, each with at least one interception in seven games in a row.

Backs as receivers

The defensive staff at Nevada might have had a few flashbacks after flipping on the video of the Bulldogs’ 49-27 victory over Toledo and watching Jordan Mims, Josh Hokit and Dejonte O’Neal make plays in the passing game.

A year ago against Nevada, in his first start at Fresno State, quarterback Marcus McMaryion deftly picked out favorable matchups for his running backs, checked through his progressions to backs on other plays. He completed 25 passes with nine going to running backs – Hokit and O’Neal both caught three passes, Rivers two and Mims one.

Those opportunities could again be available for the Bulldogs – Fresno State backs have 19 receptions, third in the conference behind Colorado State with 26 and Nevada with 22.

A danger … or not

Nevada senior outside linebacker Malik Reed is coming off a game at Air Force in which he had 3.0 tackles for loss, giving him 7.0 this season, which certainly is worthy of some respect.

Reed is tied for second in the Mountain West in tackles for loss with Hawaii defensive end Kaimana Padello, just 0.5 behind UNLV linebacker Gabe McCoy. Last year, Reed was third in the MW with 8.0 sacks and tied for 11th with 10.0 TFLs.

But his impact against high-end opponents has been sketchy.

Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth (34) is tied for the team lead with 2.5 sacks headed into a Mountain West Conference opener against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Mackay Stadium in Reno Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Eugene Tanner ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nevada played five teams that won 10 or more games last season – Northwestern (10-3), Toledo (11-3), Fresno State (10-4), Boise State (11-3) and San Diego State (10-3).





In those five games, Reed produced no sacks and no TFLs.

Quick hitters