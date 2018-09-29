Fresno State-Toledo in-game: Rivers in uniform, will he have an impact?

Rivers ready to roll?
Running back Ronnie Rivers, who has been working his way back from a foot injury suffered in the spring, is going through pre-game warm ups.
If or how much he will play against the Rockets is to be determined, but Rivers went through the week of practice without incident.
The Bulldogs have been playing a three-man rotation at running back with Jordan Mims averaging 13.3 carries per game, Josh Hokit at 7.7 and Dejonte O’Neal at 5.0.
They have played two Power Five opponents in Minnesota and UCLA, averaging just 3.1 yards per rushing play. Add in a 79-13 victory over FCS Idaho in their season opener and the Bulldogs are averaging 4.0 yards per play, which is just ninth in the Mountain West.
Rivers last season started the first three and five of the first six games when a true freshman, and was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher and 10th in the conference when he suffered an elbow injury in a 38-0 victory over New Mexico.
He had carried the ball 59 times for 305 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per play with four rushing touchdowns, and also was third on the team with 10 receptions for 67 yards
Mercy rules
Fresno State during a timeout in the first quarter will honor its first 10-win team, which ripped Bowling Green 36-6 in the 1961 Mercy Bowl.
There will be 11 former players, one coach, one ball boy and three wives of former players representing the team. In attendance will be end Gerald Houser, quarterback Tom Sommers, coach Bob Van Galder, tackle Monte Day, end Jay Buckert, halfback Ron Itskoff, center Gary Taylor, quarterback Beau Carter, fullback Nick Masich, quarterback Dan Stockton, halfback Jim Sanderson and fullback George Ward. Also ball boy Steve Fujisaka, Demi Mehas (wife of Pete Mehas), Jeanne Kendrick (wife of Bill Kendrick) and Nancy Seifert (wife of Bruce).
