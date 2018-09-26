Fans were stuck in long lines at Bulldog Stadium opener. Fresno State has a solution

The Fresno State Bulldogs’ season-opener against Idaho drew only 31,170, but as kickoff neared many fans were stuck in long lines at entry gates.
The athletic department has made changes to alleviate that issue for a non-conference game on Saturday night against Toledo and the accompanying AgFest celebration, adding entry lanes and express lanes for those who do not have bags to be checked at every gate around the stadium.
- The North gate will now have 14 lanes, up from eight.
- The Northeast gate will have six lanes, up from four.
- The East gate will have six lanes, up from four.
- The Southeast gate (ADA) will have four lanes, up from one.
- The South gate will have 10 lanes, up from six.
- The Southwest gate will have six lanes, up from four.
- The Northwest gate will have four lanes, up from two.
Each gate will have at least one express lane, and be manned by additional personnel.
Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m., with kickoff against the Rockets scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The March To Victory, when coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs make their way around the West side and into the stadium, will start at 4:50 p.m.
Fresno State also is offering a Touchdown Meal Deal (hot dog, chips and soda) for $7 throughout the game.
As part of AgFest, there will be a corn-eating contest at halftime and those at the game will be able to show their game tickets at the Fresno State Gibson Farm Market on Sunday and receive two free ears of corn while supplies last.
Comments