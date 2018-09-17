With five TDs in win at UCLA, Marcus McMaryion is Mountain West player of the week

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, who rushed for four touchdowns and passed for a fifth in the Bulldogs’ 38-14 victory at UCLA, has been selected as the Mountain West Conference football offensive player of the week.

McMaryion, a senior from Dinuba, also completed 22 of 33 passes for 270 yards in the victory, which snapped the Bulldogs’ 10-game losing streak to opponents from Power Five conferences.

'DOGS ARE BACK IN THE END ZONE



Marcus McMaryion to Kyle Riddering for the TOUCHDOWN! Fresno State leads 12-0! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/mcvmm3ai54 — Fresno State FB (@FresnoStateFB) September 16, 2018

The touchdown was a 10-yard shot to tight end Kyle Riddering, and the four rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in one game matched a school record set by Mark Barsotti in a 52-22 win over Utah on Sept. 2, 1989.

The Bulldogs’ quarterback and the offense were at their best in the third quarter Saturday night after the Bruins got within 16-14. Fresno State ended up running 19 plays in the quarter for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns, both 1-yard runs by McMaryion. He hit 5 of 7 passes in the quarter for 133 yards. Fresno State averaged 9.1 yards per play.





It is the second Mountain West player of the week honor for McMaryion – he won it last season after a 28-17 victory over Boise State to end the regular season. It also is the second this season for Fresno State – cornerback Jaron Bryant was the special teams player of the week after returning two blocked field goals for touchdowns in an opening rout of Idaho.

For Week 3, New Mexico safety Marcus Hayes was the defensive player of the week and San Diego State kicker John Baron II was the special teams player of the week.

The Bulldogs (2-1) are on a bye this week and next play Toledo on Sept. 29 at Bulldog Stadium.