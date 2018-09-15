Bulldogs at UCLA in-game updates: McMaryion gives Bulldogs a quick lead

More points for the ‘Dogs
The Bulldogs scored on their second possession, McMaryion throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Riddering.. Asa Fuller made the point-after and Fresno State is up 13-0.
Fresno State went 75 yards again this time in eight plays, the big shot a 37-yard pass from McMaryion to tight end Jared Rice.
McMaryion is 9 of 11 passing for 97 yards and one touchdown and the Bulldogs are 4 of 4 on third downs.
Stat of the moment
Fresno State is 9-1 under Tedford when scoring first …
That looked easy; Bulldogs up 6-0
Fresno State drove the ball 75 yards in 13 plays in 4:57 to take a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Marcus McMaryion.
The point-after was missed, wide.
That is the second time in three games Fresno State has scored on its opening possession in a game. The Bulldogs also scored on their first drive in an opening rout of Idaho.
39 and counting …
The Bulldogs’ first pass was a quick shot to KeeSean Johnson. It went for a 6-yard gain and extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one catch to 39.
That is the longest active streak in the nation.
Second on that list headed into the weekend is Toledo wideout Cody Thompson at 31 games.
Toledo visits Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 29.
Who’s in and who’s out?
Fresno State left tackle Netane Muti already has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles’ tendon injury – he had surgery on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will go 1 of 2 on Saturday against UCLA with two other starters that came out of a loss last week at Minnesota.
Cornerback Jaron Bryant was able to practice through the week and is expected to play. But slot receiver Michiah Quick, the Central High grad and Oklahoma transfer, was limited and not likely to play against the Bruins.
With Quick out, senior Justin Allen moves up. Allen, a former walk on, caught three passes in the second half of Minnesota game after Quick went down including a 6-yard gain on a 4th-and-3 to the Golden Gophers 4-yard line.
On the next play, the Bulldogs ran the halfback pass with Josh Hokit that was picked off in the end zone Minnesota defensive back Antonie Winfield Jr.
Seeing red
Fresno State center Markus Boyer started his career at UCLA and still has a lot of friends playing for the Bruins.
He has been looking forward to this game – and so has most of his family.
“I’m excited,” he said, during the week. “It’s just fun to go back to the Rose Bowl. I have a ton of family and friends, my fiance is back there, my parents and all my family. I know my grandma and grandpa would love to be there. My grandma passed away a couple of years ago and my grandpa just last year – they hated UCLA.
“They were big USC fans. My dad played at SC, so they all hate UCLA.”
