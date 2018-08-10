More (good) changes on Fresno State O-line, audition for Edison product and more

Fresno State offensive linemen Marc-David Bien-Amie, left, and Netane Muti run a drill during the first spring practice, Monday morning, March 12, 2018. Bien-Amie has moved to right tackle from right guard in fall camp, a move line coach Ryan Grubb said better fits the 6-foot-5, 350-pound freshman. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com