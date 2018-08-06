Bulldogs’ Jasad Haynes has 1,310 reasons not to worry about defensive line

Jasad Haynes grew up following Fresno State and always planned to be a Bulldog, remembering in particular the near-upset of USC in 2005. “I was a huge Reggie Bush fan and then I saw them, the underdog, Fresno State, the WAC against the Pac-12, and they put up a real good game, a real fight, and that drew my attention even more.” CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com