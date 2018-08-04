Bulldogs testing out new remote-controlled tackling dummy

Bulldogs test new toy

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and head football equipment manager Josh Hewitt test a new robotic tackling dummy the Bulldogs will use in fall camp. The dummy is operated by remote control and can change direction.
By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

August 04, 2018 04:51 PM

Fresno State was a good tackling team a year ago when transitioning to a safer rugby-style tackle under coach Jeff Tedford, but they have a new toy that could help them improve the production and numbers of a unit that ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense and 15th in total defense and tied for 30th in tackles for loss.

It is a robotic tackling dummy, which they have tested out the first two days of fall camp.

Fresno St San Jose St Football (2)
Fresno State linebacker Jeffrey Allison (9) and defensive back Jaron Bryant (14) celebrate after Bryant picked off a pass in a 27-10 victory over the Spartans in San Jose, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. The Bulldogs last season ranked second in the Mountain West in scoring and total defense and next season return their top seven tacklers.
Jeff Chiu ASSOCIATED PRESS

“It’s another tackling device that runs, so you don’t have to tackle people and risk injury,” Tedford said. “It moves really fast and it has some wiggle to it, so it’s a device that we can use for open-field tackling with people in space.”

The Bulldogs haven’t put a clock on it, but, Tedford said, “It goes pretty good.”

Fresno State uses tackling donuts in its individual tackling drills, which a coach or manager will roll along the ground and the players would chase and bring down, wrapping up the backside of the donut. But the donuts are limited, moving in a straight line away from the player.

“We’ll use it for a few different things,” Tedford said. “We use the donuts a lot, but there’s no change of direction with those. This can go back and forth.”

