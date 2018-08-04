Bulldogs testing out new remote-controlled tackling dummy

Fresno State was a good tackling team a year ago when transitioning to a safer rugby-style tackle under coach Jeff Tedford, but they have a new toy that could help them improve the production and numbers of a unit that ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense and 15th in total defense and tied for 30th in tackles for loss.
It is a robotic tackling dummy, which they have tested out the first two days of fall camp.
“It’s another tackling device that runs, so you don’t have to tackle people and risk injury,” Tedford said. “It moves really fast and it has some wiggle to it, so it’s a device that we can use for open-field tackling with people in space.”
The Bulldogs haven’t put a clock on it, but, Tedford said, “It goes pretty good.”
Fresno State uses tackling donuts in its individual tackling drills, which a coach or manager will roll along the ground and the players would chase and bring down, wrapping up the backside of the donut. But the donuts are limited, moving in a straight line away from the player.
“We’ll use it for a few different things,” Tedford said. “We use the donuts a lot, but there’s no change of direction with those. This can go back and forth.”
