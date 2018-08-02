New NCAA redshirt rule adds intriguing twist to start of Bulldogs’ fall camp

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and his staff have for weeks been poking and prodding an NCAA rule change that allows a player to participate in any four games while still retaining a redshirt year of eligibility, delving deep into the greater flexibility it provides and how it can best serve the Bulldogs in what could be a historic season.

With all of the time they have invested in it they probably haven’t hit on all of the possibilities and on Friday it becomes easier ... and at the same time more difficult.

The Bulldogs open fall camp, Day One and Practice One, is large not only for 17 returning starters including quarterback Marcus McMaryion, linebacker Jeffrey Allison and wideout KeeSean Johnson, but also their incoming freshmen and first-year players who have had the coaching staff thinking into overtime.

Fresno State freshman Emoryie Edwards, who set the CIF-Central Section career receiving yards record last season at Tulare High, opens fall camp with the Bulldogs on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

“There are a lot of options,” Tedford said. “When we sit around and brainstorm about it, just talk about it, we always come up with something new every time.”

Fresno State played seven true freshmen last season – Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims at running back, Syrus Tuitele, Quireo Woodley and Zelan Tupuola on the offensive line, Damien DeGruy at defensive end and Arron Mosby at safety.

It was seven in 2016, four in 2015 and eight in 2014.

They were ready, and there was a need. That likely will be the case again this season at some positions — depth is an issue at some positions, including the defensive line.

But because of the redshirt rule, many decisions this year could prove more tactical.

Do you put a player on the field early in the season, or late? Do you play them in three games and save one in case of an injury later in the season?

Do they go to meetings with the offense and defense, or with the scout team?

How many reps can you afford to give them during a week of practice?

What is the best way to adjust for a player that might not be ready to contribute in the Sept. 1 opener against Idaho, but is ready midway through the season?

One area the Bulldogs could take advantage of the rule: special teams, where they can cut the number of collisions to starters that last season also were on return and cover teams.

The Bulldogs return all three starting linebackers and their four starters in the secondary, all ranking in the top seven in tackles last season, and there is a premium to keeping them fresh and on the field. The projected backups at those positions entering fall camp do not have a wealth of experience – four have played, with a total of 22 tackles between them.

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford and the Bulldogs’ coaching staff in fall camp will be looking for ways to best use a new NCAA rule allowing players to participate in any four games while retaining a redshirt year of eligibility,. The Bulldogs, coming off a 10-4 season that included a Hawaii Bowl victory over Houston, open camp on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

As much as is on the line this season for the Bulldogs, 10-4 a year ago with their first bowl victory since 2007, the future also plays.

There are positions where a No. 3 could get game reps ahead of a No. 2, just to gain some game experience with 2019 or ‘20 in mind.

“It goes on and on,” Tedford said. “You can probably go by every position and say, ‘OK, this rule affects this position this way, this rule affects that position this way ...’ “

During the season, Tedford said the Bulldogs likely will get young players some reps in their offense and defense during their Sunday practices to keep more players and more options available.

“We come out, we’re running, we do corrections, but then we play some ball and let our young guys run our stuff,” he said.

“We don’t have to go live, they just need to hear our plays and be ready to go with our terminology and our system so it stays fresh in their minds.”

The Bulldogs will start to sort through that on Friday, the first of two practices in helmets and shorts before graduating to helmets and shoulder pads and full pads for the first time.

“After the first couple of weeks if camp well have a pretty good idea, I think, because they have to be physically, mentally and emotionally ready to play as a young person,” Tedford said. “Physically, they’re able to hold up. Mentally, they’re able to handle the playbook and assignments. Emotionally, they’re able to take the pressures of the game.

“What you first have to do is see right off the get go which one of these guys have any chance of doing this and which ones don’t. Maybe that cuts it in half, I don’t know. But we’ll see how camp goes.”

