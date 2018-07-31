Bulldogs loading up on commitments in 2019 recruiting class ahead of dead period

Fresno State is making a big recruiting push before the start of an August dead period, receiving commitments from as many as six recruits on Monday and Tuesday with more potentially on the way.
Confirmed so far are linebacker Kyvin Carroll from Benton, Ark., wideout Jamal Glaspie from Culver City and cornerback Myles Martin from Murrieta, all of whom could be key pieces as coach Jeff Tedford and his staff continue a rebuild critical position groups that will be hit hard by graduation or lack depth.
Carroll (5-foot-11, 227 pounds), Glaspie (6-0, 182) and Martin (5-10, 160) all are regarded as a three-star prospects by 24/7Sports.
Fresno State by NCAA rule cannot comment on prospective student-athletes until a national letter of intent has been signed and validated.
But the wideout and cornerback positions are in high points of emphasis for the Bulldogs recruiting in the Class of 2018 and ‘19.
The Bulldogs have eight seniors in their wideouts room including KeeSean Johnson, Jamire Jordan, Michiah Quick and Delvon Hardaway and three at the cornerback position in Tank Kelly, Sherman Coleman Jr., and Matt Boateng.
This story will be updated.
