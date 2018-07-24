Bulldogs picked to win division in MW, but only two make preseason all-conference team

Fresno State was picked to win the West Division in the Mountain West in a preseason poll released on Tuesday at the conference’s media summit, though it had only two players selected to the preseason all-conference team.

The Bulldogs, a surprise when winning the West last season one year after scuffling through a 1-11 season, received 16 of the 22 first-place votes and 126 points. They were followed by San Diego State, UNLV, Nevada, Hawaii and San Jose State. The Aztecs received six first-place votes and 116 points.

Fresno State linebacker Jeffrey Allison (9), a first-team all-conference selection last season when racking up 126 total tackles, was selected to the preseason all-conference team released on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2018 on the first day of the Mountain West Media Summit. Fresno State was picked to win the West Division, receiving 16 of 22 first-place votes. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division, receiving all 22 first-place votes and 132 points. Wyoming was second in the poll followed by Colorado State, Utah State, Air Force and New Mexico.

Wideout KeeSean Johnson and linebacker Jeffrey Allison were the Bulldogs selected to the all-conference team.

Fresno State did not have a player on the preseason all-conference team last year, but became only the second team in FBS history to win 10 or more games the season after losing 10 or more games.

Boise State defensive back Tyler Horton, an Edison High grad, also made the all-conference team.

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien was selected as the preseason offensive player of the year, while Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard was the defensive player of the year and Boise State return specialist Avery Williams was the special teams player of the year.

Mountain West preseason all-conference team

Offense

QB – Brett Rypien, Boise State, senior

WR – KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State, senior

WR – McLane Mannix, Nevada, sophomore

RB – Alexander Mattison, Boise State, junior

RB – Lexington Thomas, UNLV, senior

OL – Ezra Cleveland, Boise State, sophomore

OL – John Molchon, Boise State, junior

OL – Aaron Jenkins, New Mexico, senior

OL – Keith Ismael, San Diego State, sophomore

OL – Tyler Roemer, San Diego State, sophomore

TE – Dax Raymond, Utah State, junior

Defense





DL – David Moa, Boise State, senior

DL – Curtis Weaver, Boise State, sophomore

DL – Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming, junior

DL – Carl Granderson, Wyoming, senior

LB – Jeffrey Allison, Fresno State, junior

LB – Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii, senior

LB – Malik Reeed, Nevada, senior

DB – Tyler Horton, Boise State, senior

DB – Dameon Baber, Nevada, senior

DB – Tariq Thompson, San Diego State, sophomore

DB – Andrew Wingard, Wyoming, senior

Special teams





P – Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State, sophomore

PK – Dominik Eberle, Utah State, junior

Ret – Avery Williams, Boise State, sophomore

Preseason players of the year





Offense – Rypien

Defense – Wingard

Special teams – Williams

