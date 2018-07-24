Bulldogs picked to win division in MW, but only two make preseason all-conference team

Fresno State was picked to win the West Division in the Mountain West in a preseason poll released on Tuesday at the conference’s media summit, though it had only two players selected to the preseason all-conference team.
The Bulldogs, a surprise when winning the West last season one year after scuffling through a 1-11 season, received 16 of the 22 first-place votes and 126 points. They were followed by San Diego State, UNLV, Nevada, Hawaii and San Jose State. The Aztecs received six first-place votes and 116 points.
Boise State was picked to win the Mountain Division, receiving all 22 first-place votes and 132 points. Wyoming was second in the poll followed by Colorado State, Utah State, Air Force and New Mexico.
Wideout KeeSean Johnson and linebacker Jeffrey Allison were the Bulldogs selected to the all-conference team.
Fresno State did not have a player on the preseason all-conference team last year, but became only the second team in FBS history to win 10 or more games the season after losing 10 or more games.
Boise State defensive back Tyler Horton, an Edison High grad, also made the all-conference team.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien was selected as the preseason offensive player of the year, while Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard was the defensive player of the year and Boise State return specialist Avery Williams was the special teams player of the year.
Mountain West preseason all-conference team
Offense
QB – Brett Rypien, Boise State, senior
WR – KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State, senior
WR – McLane Mannix, Nevada, sophomore
RB – Alexander Mattison, Boise State, junior
RB – Lexington Thomas, UNLV, senior
OL – Ezra Cleveland, Boise State, sophomore
OL – John Molchon, Boise State, junior
OL – Aaron Jenkins, New Mexico, senior
OL – Keith Ismael, San Diego State, sophomore
OL – Tyler Roemer, San Diego State, sophomore
TE – Dax Raymond, Utah State, junior
Defense
DL – David Moa, Boise State, senior
DL – Curtis Weaver, Boise State, sophomore
DL – Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming, junior
DL – Carl Granderson, Wyoming, senior
LB – Jeffrey Allison, Fresno State, junior
LB – Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii, senior
LB – Malik Reeed, Nevada, senior
DB – Tyler Horton, Boise State, senior
DB – Dameon Baber, Nevada, senior
DB – Tariq Thompson, San Diego State, sophomore
DB – Andrew Wingard, Wyoming, senior
Special teams
P – Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State, sophomore
PK – Dominik Eberle, Utah State, junior
Ret – Avery Williams, Boise State, sophomore
Preseason players of the year
Offense – Rypien
Defense – Wingard
Special teams – Williams
More to come later today by Robert Kuwada live from Las Vegas
Comments