Bulldogs’ Jeffrey Allison gains more national attention, spot on Butkus watch list

Fresno State linebacker Jeffrey Allison is up for a second national award, landing a spot on Monday on the watch list for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the top linebacker at the NFL, college and high school levels.
Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly, who won the prep award in 2015 when at Clovis West, also is on the list of 51.
Allison, who is also on the watch list for the Bednarik Award, is the top returning tackler in the Mountain West and seventh in the nation after racking up 126 total tackles last season when the Bulldogs ranked 10th in the nation in scoring defense. Fresno State in its 10-4 season rocketed to 10th from 83rd in the nation.
The Bulldogs were second in the Mountain West in scoring defense, up from seventh (17.9 ppg from 30.9) and also made significant improvements with its rushing defense (first, up from 11th), total defense (second, up from sixth), tackles for loss (second, up from 11th) and third-down defense (first, up from fifth).
Allison had 10 or more tackles in six games with a high of 14 against No. 1 Alabama and again in a victory over BYU. He had 10 or more tackles in three of the last four games, including 13 in a Hawaii Bowl victory over Houston, the Bulldogs’ first bowl win since 2007.
The Bulldogs also are represented on watch lists by quarterback Marcus McMaryion (Maxwell Award), wideout KeeSean Johnson (Biletnikoff Award) and tight end Jared Rice (Mackey Award).
