Fresno State roundup: Nearing stunning comeback win, Bulldogs end up stunned by UNLV

Fresno State’s Hanna Cavinder, right, flexes her muscles toward UNLV’s Desi-Rae Young after scoring in the fourth quarter of their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Cavinder was called for a technical for the taunting gesture. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno State was 2 minutes and change from a stunning comeback victory on Senior Day for the women’s basketball team, but it was the one that ended up stunned in a 75-74 loss to UNLV on Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs, down 21 at halftime, worked all of the way back and went up by eight with 2:50 to go when Hanna Cavinder scored through contact at the rim.

Fresno State’s graduating seniors, from left, Wytalla Motta, Gonna Ogier, Bree Delaney, Aly Games, and Maddi Utti pose for photos with framed jerseys with coach Jamie White before the start of their game against UNLV at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

But after scoring the last of her career-high 32 points, Cavinder flexed, both arms, posing just long enough for officials to call a technical on the sophomore guard, who in hitting 13 of 20 shots including 4 of 5 at the 3-point line had carried the Bulldogs all day.

Those were the last points they (14-9, 12-6 Mountain West) would score in losing a second straight to the Rebels to close the regular season.

“Both nights I think we were a little frustrated not getting to the line and definitely there was a size difference so, you know, sometimes that comes out,” coach Jaime White said of the technical call. “Hanna gave us 32 points, so I can’t say much about that.”

Fresno State’s Bree Delaney, left, and Aly Gamez, right, lose a rebound to UNLV’s Jade Thomas during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

UNLV hit both technical foul shots, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead to six. Nia Johnson scored in the paint to make it a four-point game. The Rebels got a stop, then another and Johnson hit a three with 35 seconds to go to cut it to one.

With fouls to give, UNLV had to foul three times to get Cavinder to the line. She had hit 74.1% of her free throws going in, and was 2 for 2 to that point Saturday, but she missed both of her final attempts. The Rebels got the rebound and Desi-Rae Young scored inside to put UNLV (15-8, 13-5) up 75-74, with 13 seconds remaining.

The Bulldogs still had a chance, and ended up getting two.

Haley Cavinder missed a jumper, but Young turned it over on a held ball while trying to secure the rebound.

Fresno State’s Maddi Utti, left, and UNLV’s Delaynie Byrne charge toward a loose ball during their game at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

White called a timeout to set up a final play, but, just like a 68-66 loss to the Rebels in the opening game of this two-game series, the Bulldogs did not get much of a shot off at the end.

Fresno State worked it with the Cavinder twins, who combined to score 52 of the Bulldogs’ points and dish out six of their 12 assists, but a handoff out top was fumbled and time expired.

Lacrosse loses at Arizona State

The Bulldogs’ lacrosse team fell behind 10-0 at Arizona State and suffered a third loss in four matches, losing 22-6 at the Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium. in Tempe.

Hannah Kratz scored the Bulldogs’ first goal, but they were down 10-0, 13-1, 15-2 and 21-3 and never made much of a dent in the lead built by the Sun Devils (2-0).

Hennessey Evans and Sydney Skalstad scored two goals for the Bulldogs, who play Cal at 5 p.m. Friday in the home opener of their final season.

Also ...

▪ Fresno State’s water polo split a pair with No. 12-ranked UC Davis, winning 13-7 in the opener before losing 10-7 at the Aquatics Center. The Bulldogs are 4-4 heading into a match next Saturday at Cal Baptist.

▪ The Bulldogs’ baseball team was looking for its second straight win to open the new season, facing Cal State Bakersfield in the middle game of a three-game series at Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium. Fresno State won the opener 13-2 on Friday, with first pitch for game 3 at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.