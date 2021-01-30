Bulldogs women make some quick fixes, emerge with ‘statement’ win against New Mexico

Fresno State regained its grip on the basketball and its season with a 91-69 victory over New Mexico on Saturday, getting big baskets from Bree Delaney, a decisive fourth-quarter run fueled by defense and much better decisions from the guards when driving the basketball at the Lobos defense throughout.

Delaney, who was averaging just 2.9 points per game, hit 7 of 8 shots including 4 of 5 at the 3-point line in scoring 19 points. They key to that, the same as always, the senior guard said.

“The first one went in, so that’s my thing,” Delaney said. “I think the good thing is the first one goes in and then you’re just in the flow of the game.

“My teammates were amazing in getting me open shots, so that obviously helps, and their style of play, they don’t necessarily close out to everybody. I mean, Kendyll (Kinzer) was still left open after her amazing game two nights ago. The floor was just open and feeling good, I guess.”

The Bulldogs (9-6, 7-3 Mountain West) created a lot of those opportunities at the 3-point line, where they were 11 of 26 (42.3%).

They moved the ball, and had 20 assists on 34 made baskets. They did have 16 turnovers, but the Bulldogs’ guards made better decisions on the drive. In the opening game against the Lobos, Fresno State forced more than a few shots in the paint, hitting just 13 of 32 layups (40.6%).

More than a few were shooting turnovers. But on Saturday they were 17 of 20 (85%) at the rim, either converting or kicking the ball to open shooters including Delaney, Haley Cavinder and Kinzer.

“New Mexico did a great job defensively the first night especially with clogging up the middle, helping off and I thought our kids, after we watched film, they really bought into making the next pass, driving the baseline, making them rotate defensively,” coach Jaime White said.

Bulldogs’ better decisions, better basketball

“I was really pleased that our kids had that intention of sharing the ball. We had 20 assists — any night we do that we’re sharing the ball pretty good.”

Delaney had the four threes, and Cavinder and Kinzer both had three. Kinzer had hit a career-high six threes in the opening game of the series in scoring 18 points.

“Once you watch film and you can understand what the defense is doing on the other team, it’s easier to come into that second game more aware of what’s going on,” Delaney said.

“I give credit to New Mexico. They did well that first game to kind of clog the paint and we weren’t ready as much for that in terms of finding those open people, But, obviously tonight, that changed.”

Delaney called it a statement win, rebounding from a 2-point loss in the opening game of a two-game Mountain West Conference series played at West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas.

Fresno State, with five starters returning from a team that went 25-7 last season and at 16-2 won the conference regular-season title, is in the top three along with the Lobos (7-2, 4-2) and Colorado State and appears to be putting some pieces back together after some injuries and issues with coronavirus contact tracing protocols.

“It’s always hard playing people back-to-back and we did well enough to make the correct adjustments and come through with that big win,” Delaney said.

“Yeah, I think it’s a statement win. We know what we can do as a team and as coaching staff and all together, and that really helps us approaching each game with confidence, knowing we won last year and we know we can do it again.”