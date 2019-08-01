Whatever happened to Braxton Huggins? Former Fresno State basketball star is going pro

Bulldogs’ Huggins MW player of the week Fresno State senior Braxton Huggins was selected Mountain West Conference player of the week after averaging 22.5 points in victories over Boise State and New Mexico. The Bulldogs play Air Force Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019 at the Save Mart Center Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State senior Braxton Huggins was selected Mountain West Conference player of the week after averaging 22.5 points in victories over Boise State and New Mexico. The Bulldogs play Air Force Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019 at the Save Mart Center

Former Fresno State basketball guard Braxton Huggins, who led the Bulldogs in scoring last year when he was voted newcomer of the year in the Mountain West Conference, is a pro.

The Bakersfield product has signed a one-year contract with Zorg and Zekerheid Leiden (ZZ Leiden) in the Netherlands, which finished third out of 10 teams in the Dutch Basketball League last season and reached the Round of 16 in the 2018-19 FIBA Europe Cup.

“I am super excited and ready to handle business,” Huggins said in a release from the Fresno STate athletics department.

Huggins gives ZZ Leiden a dynamic three-level scorer. In his senior season at Fresno State, Huggins averaged 18.5 points per game, hitting 42.5% of his shots including 38.5% at the 3-point line, 10th and seventh in the Mountain West.

He set a school record with 10 made 3s in a 121-81 win over San Jose State, which also tied the MW single-game record, and finished the season ranked fourth in Fresno State history with 101 made 3-pointers.

Huggins, who transferred to Fresno State from New Mexico State, also scored 30 or more points four times with a high of 34 in the victory over San Jose State, and scored 20 or more points 12 times.

“We are very happy with the arrival of Braxton,” ZZ Leiden coach Rolf Franke said, according to the release. “We have filled an important spot on the perimeter. We want to play basketball quickly and technically and this signing fits in well with that.”

Huggins is the second Bulldogs from 2018-19 to sign a professional contract. Guard Deshon Taylor, who played with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League, signed with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.