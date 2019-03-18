Fresno State women’s basketball part of 64-team Women’s NIT

Fresno State Basketball

The Fresno State women’s basketball team is in the 64-team Women’s NIT.

The brackets haven’t been set, but the WNIT announced the field Monday evening shortly after the NCAA Tournament field was set.

The WNIT said it’ll have a bracket announcement around 6 p.m. Pacific time.

The Bulldogs (19-12) bowed out of the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals last week. They started the year with an August trip for exhibition games in Serbia, Switzerland and France.

This story will be updated.

