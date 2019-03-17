Fresno State at 23-9 gets snubbed by NIT

Fresno State men’s basketball did not land a spot in the NIT and might not have a chance to make sure their last game is not a lasting memory to the 2018-19 season.
The Bulldogs (23-9) were projected by dratings.com and MidMajorMadness to be solidly in the 32-team National Invitation Tournament field, even after an 85-60 loss to Utah State on Friday in the semifinals on the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
San Diego (21-14, 7-9), which finished in seventh place in the West Coast Conference but won three games to advance to the semifinals of their tournament, did get into the NIT as a No. 6 seed.
The Bulldogs were on a four-game winning streak, but played their worst game of the season in that loss to Utah State, which won the conference tournament and automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament that goes along with it.
They have scored 42 percent of their points on 3-point shots, 10th highest in the nation, but against Utah State hit a season worst 19.2 percent (5 of 26).
In the first half Fresno State hit just 11 of 31 shots and 3 of 15 from the 3-point line, 35.5 and 20 percent. It trailed by double-digits less than seven minutes in and the Aggies ended the half on a 9-0 run to go into the break leading by 23 points, 50-27.
The Bulldogs were confident they were deserving of an NIT bid after that game, and athletics director Terry Tumey was prepared to go shopping for a spot in the College Basketball Inivtatational or CollegeInsider.com Tournament to give coach Justin Hutson and his team a chance to keep playing basketball.
“It would mean a lot to me, especially to the seniors, letting them go out big,” forward Nate Grimes said, after the loss in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.
But the CBI announced a 16-team field without Fresno State. The CIT field was not announced before this story was published.
UNC-Greensboro, Indiana, Alabama and TCU are the No. 1 seeds in the 32-team NIT field.
