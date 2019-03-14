Taylor propels Bulldogs into MW Tournament semifinals with 76-50 rout of Air Force

Fresno State made sure its rematch against Air Force didn’t look anything like its first showing against the Falcons.
Looking like a different team than when Fresno State lost to Air Force a month ago during the regular season, the third-seeded Bulldogs breezed by the sixth-seeded Falcons behind good ball movement and strong defense en route a 76-50 victory Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center during the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
With Deshon Taylor pushing everything, the Bulldogs opened up a lead through a nine-minute stretch in the first half and went on a 21-1 run in which Air Force missed 12 shots in a row, with four turnovers sprinkled in among the missed shots.
Taylor finished with 18 points and a career-high 10 assists, making up for an off night from Braxton Huggins, the two-time, first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection who struggled to find his shot.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Nonetheless, the Bulldogs got much needed help.
While Huggins was 0 of 11 and 0 of 8 from the 3-point line in scoring just one point, freshman Aguir Agau hit 6 of 10 shots including 4 of 6 at the 3-point line in scoring a career-high 16, Nate Grimes had 13 points and six rebounds, and New Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs did not get out of the game without incident, though.
Christian Gray, who came off the bench and played a big role in a road win at San Diego State toward the end of the regular season and was off to a solid start against the Falcons, appeared to tweak his left leg during a play under the basket with 4:15 remaining in that first half.
Gray came out of the game a short time later and did not return.
With the No. 3 Bulldogs facing No. 2 Utah State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and the Aggies’ 6-foot-11 freshman Neemias Queta, Gray could be a key piece off the bench for Bulldogs coach Justin Hutson, along with redshirt sophomore Laz Rojas.
The Bulldogs and Aggies split two games during the regular season — Fresno State won 78-77 at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and Utah State won 82-81 at the Save Mart Center — and Gray played only eight minutes and one minute in those games.
Comments