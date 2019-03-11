Fresno State women rip host Rebels, move into Mountain West Tournament semifinal

The Fresno State women’s basketball team got back on track Monday afternoon at the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
The Bulldogs, who came in having lost three of their last four (all to second-division teams), broke away in the second half and beat host UNLV 66-55 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fourth-seeded Fresno State advances to play No. 1 Boise State at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. The Bulldogs lost twice to the Broncos in the regular season, 72-60 and 83-76, but Fresno State senior guard Candice White said the Bulldogs haven’t yet played a complete game against Boise State. The key Tuesday night, White said on Monday’s postgame show, is “play all four quarters.”
White, the conference scoring leader who was named All-Mountain West on Sunday, led Fresno State with 17 points. Her jumper at the halftime buzzer gave the Bulldogs a 32-26 lead.
Fresno State (19-11) went on a 15-4 run to start the third quarter and take command.
Sophomore Maddi Utti, who was all-conference honorable mention and made the all-defensive team, added 13 points. Genna Ogier had 13 points and six rebounds and Aly Gamez had 10 points and six assists.
Fresno State has been in four of the last six Mountain West Tournament championship games, winning in 2013 and ’14. Boise State is the two-time defending tournament champion.
