Clovis West connection carries San Jose State women past Fresno State

A couple of former Clovis West High stars combined to take down Fresno State on Thursday night.
San Jose State sophomores Danae Marquez and Megan Anderson totaled 39 points to lead San Jose State past the visiting Bulldogs 65-57 in a women’s basketball regular-season finale.
The outcome did nothing to change Fresno State’s travel plans for the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs (18-11, 11-7 MW) were locked into the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed UNLV Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.
But it’s gotta sting a little that they’re on a two-game losing streak and three of the final four, all of the losses coming against Mountain West second-division finishers. (The win came against third-place Wyoming.)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
San Jose State (6-23, 5-13) finished ninth in the Mountain West and will play No. 8 seed Nevada on Sunday in the first round of the conference tournament.
Against their hometown team, Marquez and Anderson combined for 31 points, nine rebounds, six steals, five assists, one block and 10 3-pointers.
Marquez equaled her career-high with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and her single-game best with eight rebounds.
Anderson matched her career-high point total with 18 on 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.
The duo were part of Clovis West’s 2017 state-championship team.
In a game of runs, Fresno State led early 8-2 but fell behind 22-10 in the second quarter. The Bulldogs got within 29-27 at halftime but slipped back as many as eight points in the fourth before two jumpers by Candice White got them within 54-52 with 3:08 to play. From there, though, the Spartans closed it out, getting five free throws and a layup down the stretch from Marquez.
White, the Mountain West’s leading scorer at 18.7 point per game, was held to six points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 0-for-7 on 3-pointers. Maddi Utti led Fresno State with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Comments