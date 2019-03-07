Subtle change has Bulldogs looking like they can make run at Mountain West tournament

Fresno State’s 76-74 men’s basketball victory at San Diego State on Wednesday at Viejas Arena was all about Deshon Taylor.

He scored 25 points. In the first half, he knocked down huge 3-pointers at the end of the shot clock from right, then left, then straight out just before the horn sounded to send the Bulldogs into the locker room leading 39-32.

In the second half, he kept right on going despite picking up a third foul with 16:09 to go and a fourth with 3:44 remaining.

It also was about Christian Gray, who was pressed into a season-high 22 minutes. He scored eight points and had seven rebounds, five at the offensive end. He blocked a shot.

But perhaps most importantly for the Bulldogs’ near-future, it was about Noah Blackwell, whose presence back running point could make for an interesting run next week at the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Fresno State had played mostly through Taylor the past four games. But against the Aztecs, coach Justin Hutson had Blackwell on the ball in a first half in which the Bulldogs hit 51.9 percent of their shots and scored at 1.147 points per possession against a team that went in No. 1 in Mountain West games in scoring and field goal percentage defense.





“Noah is good in pick-and-roll,” Hutson said. “He can help relieve some of that pressure bringing the ball up.”

Blackwell scored five points and had one assist, but Taylor and Braxton Huggins got shots (30 total).





That little switch might help both players.





When splitting four games before their bye, Taylor had scored early at New Mexico, then again at Nevada when Huggins was in foul trouble and it was score-or-else. Taylor also passed up some shots trying to facilitate offense and get teammates involved early against Air Force and Wyoming.





Taylor in the first half of those two games …

▪ Air Force: 1 of 5, 1 of 4 from three, 2 assists, 7 points

▪ Wyoming: 2 of 5, 1 of 4 from three, 3 assists, 6 points

Huggins (30.9 percent) and Taylor (30.4) have scored 61.3 percent of the Bulldogs’ points in conference play. And at San Diego State forward Nate Grimes, who is third on the team scoring 21.2 percent of the total, played only 13 minutes before fouling out.

From there, the dropoff can get steep.

Fresno State has to get by San Jose State on Saturday at the Save Mart Center before it gets to Las Vegas, but it has the No. 3 seed locked up.

And once there the Bulldogs, who have had some rough first halves in conference play, could open some wounds in opponents early, which it did at San Diego State, pushing a lead to as many as 15 points on a nice feed from Blackwell to Laz Rojas.

Fresno State had 39 points in the first half, a number it had surpassed just twice in Mountain West play, one against San Jose State.

Six times it had scored 30 or less.

Nine times it had hit 40.0 percent of its shots or less.

Huh?

Sometimes, the stats add up but just don’t make sense.





For instance: Taylor also had four rebounds including one big one at the offensive end with 66 seconds to go that kick-started the winning rally. He had five assists, one steal, hit 7 of 12 shots including 4 of 6 at the 3-point line and got to the foul line nine times.

Yet, his plus/minus for the game was … minus-1.

The Aztecs turned over the ball three times in the final minute, blowing a lead that was 72-66 with 1:18 to go. Two of those turnovers were by Devin Watson, a senior guard. Watson had five turnovers, one off a season-high.

Fresno State was outscored 16-10 off turnovers, but six of those 10 points came in that final flurry,

Tournament time

As the No. 3 seed, the Bulldogs open next week’s Mountain West Tournament in the quarterfinals against the winner of the first-round game between the No. 6 seed and the No. 11 seed. The quarterfinal is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

San Jose State is locked into the No. 11. Air Force is 8-9 and in sixth with New Mexico and Colorado State one game back at 7-10.

The Falcons close the regular season at Boise State, New Mexico is at Wyoming and Colorado State gets UNLV at home.

Layup line

▪ New Williams, who was in a shooting slump hitting only 24.3 percent of his shots in six games, was 3 of 6 and 2 of 4 at the 3-point line in scoring eight points against San Diego State. His second three came with 6:26 to go and tied the score at 61.

▪ San Diego State had not lost a game on Senior Night since 2005.

▪ With his 25 points, Taylor has now scored 1,421 points in 90 career games and is up to 11th on the all-time Fresno State scoring list.

The senior guard started the game in 15th, but moved past Gary Alcorn (1,401 from 1957-59), Rod Higgins (1,402 from 1979-82), Roy Jones (1,407 from 1973-76) and Dominick Young (1,408 from 1995-97).

Next up is Tod Bernard, who is 10th with 1,426 points from 1989-92. Marvelle Harris is No. 1 with 2,031 from 2012-16.