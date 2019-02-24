Taylor’s 30 points not enough as No. 6 Nevada overpowers Fresno State Bulldogs once again

Taylor scores 30, but ‘Dogs fall short at No. 6 Nevada

Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor scored 30 points and had eight assists, but the Bulldogs came up short in the final four minutes of a 74-68 loss at No. 6 Nevada Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 19-8, 10-5 in the Mountain West