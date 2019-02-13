Fresno State Basketball

Candice White’s second-half heroics go for naught in Fresno State loss at Boise State

Fresno Bee Staff

February 13, 2019 09:51 PM

Boise State’s Joyce Harrell is intentionally fouled by Fresno’s Candice White in the final minutes of the game when Fresno came within two points of BSU. Boise State won 83-76.
Boise State withstood a 22-point second half from Mountain West women’s basketball scoring leader Candice White and beat visiting Fresno State 83-76 Wednesday night.

White made three 3-pointers in the final five minutes to help Fresno State rally from a 19-point deficit to get within two points.

White finished with 24 points. Maddi Utti had 14 plus seven rebounds and Kristina Cavey added 14 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Broncos swept the season series against the Bulldogs (15-8, 8-4 MW) to drop Fresno State into fourth place behind Boise State (20-3, 10-1), New Mexico (20-3, 10-2) and Wyoming (15-5, 8-3).

The Bulldogs come home to face New Mexico on Saturday afternoon.

The Broncos played without season scoring leader Riley Lupfer for the second straight game. The junior guard was injured last week against UNLV and has been day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Ten Broncos scored in all, including three in double figures, led by Braydey Hodgins with 21 points. It was Hodgins’ third straight 20-point game.

Sophomore forward Tess Amundsen out of Clovis West High led the Boise State bench with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. It was Amundsen’s third double-digit scoring game of the season.

