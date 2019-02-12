Fresno State took efficiency out of Boise State offense. Can Bulldogs do it again?

Fresno State moved back into a tie for second place in the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball race with Utah State on Saturday with a win at UNLV and an Aggies loss at San Diego State. The Bulldogs have a chance to go into a Feb. 23 game at No. 7 Nevada on a four-game winning streak with games against Boise State at New Mexico and against Air Force up next.
They beat the Broncos by 10 in Boise, the Lobos by 12 at the Save Mart Center and have just the one game this season against the Falcons, who are 10-13 and 5-6 in conference.
When Fresno State won at Boise State 63-53 on Jan. 19, it held the Broncos to their fewest points in conference. They were averaging 78.8 points in MW play and since have averaged 76.2 including a 105-57 wipeout of San Jose State in their last outing.
The Broncos also had a kenpom.com offensive efficiency rating of 83.8, their lowest in a Mountain West game since they were at 82.8 in a loss at San Jose State in 2016.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The basics
Fresno State: 17-6 and 8-3; tied for second in MW
- Coach: Justin Hutson, 17-6 in first season
Boise State: 11-13 and 6-5; tied for fifth
- Coach: Leon Rice, 176-109 in ninth season
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m., Save Mart Center
Series: The Broncos lead 22-20, but are 7-13 in Fresno
TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/940AM ESPN, 1600AM ESPN Deportes
The Broncos
Boise State is leading the Mountain West in field goal percentage and has hit 58.0 percent of its shots over its past two games, a loss to UNLV and the win over the Spartans.
Both of those games were at Taco Bell Arena.
On the road in conference the Broncos have hit a solid 46.4 percent, but have only played at Nevada among the top MW teams. Their other road games came at Wyoming (sixth in conference in field goal percentage defense) and at San Jose State, at Air Force and at Colorado State, all in the bottom half of the league.
Got that fixed …
The Bulldogs have had issues the past three games at the Save Mart Center with shot clock malfunctions including one delay that lasted more than five minutes.
That likely has been solved.
Fresno State invested in a new Daktronics scoreboard console, which arrived last week and will be in operation for the game against Boise State.
Huggins, Part II
The Broncos have limited some of the top scorers in the Mountain West, keeping them well under their season scoring averages.
That includes Fresno State guard Braxton Huggins, who is fourth in the MW in averaging 18.7 points in conference play. In the Bulldogs’ win at Taco Bell Arena, Huggins was just 2 of 7 including 2 of 6 from the 3-point line in scoring just six points.
The second time around, though, adjustments were made.
Michael Steadman (San Jose State) went from six points to 16 and Caleb Martin (Nevada) went from 10 points to 30 the second time around. (Boise State did hold Wyoming’s Justin James to seven and seven points in two matchups.)
Expect the Bulldogs to try to get Huggins more shots, coming off an 83-65 victory at UNLV in which he hit 10 of 16 in scoring 31 points. Huggins is averaging 14.3 shots per game.
As the senior from Bakersfield said after the win at UNLV, “I got a lot of good looks, and I love to score the ball.”
Big scorers
Nine players have scored 30 or more points in a Mountain West game this season, but Boise State guard Derrick Alston and the Bulldogs’ Huggins are the only two to have done it more than once.
The top scoring games in MW play …
▪ 40 – Jordan Caroline (Nevada) at Colorado State
▪ 36 – Justin James (Wyoming) vs. Colorado State
▪ 35 – Sam Merrill (Utah State) at San Diego State
▪ 34 – Lavelle Scottie (Air Force) vs. Wyoming
▪ 33 – Braxton Huggins (Fresno State) at Utah State
▪ 33 – Derrick Alston (Boise State) vs. San Jose State
▪ 31 – Joel Ntambwe (UNLV) vs. Wyoming
▪ 31 – Huggins at UNLV
▪ 30 – Alston vs. San Diego State
▪ 30 – Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State) vs. UNLV
▪ 30 – Caleb Martin (Nevada) vs. Boise State
When the Bulldogs won at Boise State, Alston scored just four points going 0 of 6, 0 of 3 at the 3-point line and 4 of 4 at the foul line.
Layup line
▪ The Broncos’ Justinian Jessup is third in the Mountain West in 3-point field goal percentage and has knocked down 202 in his career, this season becoming the fastest in school history to get to 200. Jessup got to 200 in his 87th career game.
▪ The Bulldogs were able to fore turnovers without fouling in the game at Boise State.
The Broncos have 115 turnovers in MW play (10.5 per game), fewest in the conference, but had 16 in the loss to Fresno State and only got to the line eight times.
▪ Boise State coach Leon Rice after that game: “They’re ballers and they’re good. Our offense put way too much pressure on our defense and it kind of took the wind out of our defensive sails a little bit because we didn’t score. We got some good looks and we went 4 of 21 from three and we never got to the free throw line. They pressured us all game. They had a total of 13 fouls and they got three of them in the last two minutes.”
▪ Fresno State with a win over Boise State will clinch a .500 or better record in conference play for a sixth year in a row, something only two other teams have a chance to do.
The other two are the Broncos and San Diego State, 6-5 and 6-4 in MW play starting the week.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Comments