Fresno State Basketball

Fresno State women fall behind early, never recover against Wyoming

Fresno Bee Staff

January 30, 2019 10:26 PM

Fresno State’s Candice White looks for a shot with Boise State’s Ellie Woerner defending Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in Fresno. Fresno State lost to Boise State 72-60.
Fresno State’s Candice White looks for a shot with Boise State’s Ellie Woerner defending Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in Fresno. Fresno State lost to Boise State 72-60. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno State’s Candice White looks for a shot with Boise State’s Ellie Woerner defending Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 in Fresno. Fresno State lost to Boise State 72-60. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell behind early Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center and never recovered, losing to Wyoming 63-56 in a key Mountain West game.

The Bulldogs (13-6, 6-2 MW) lost ground to conference leaders Boise State and New Mexico, now both 7-1. And Fresno State next travels to New Mexico, which had a midweek bye, for a Saturday afternoon game.

Too, Wyoming (12-5, 5-3) gained ground on the Bulldogs in the standings.

The Cowgirls did it by jumping out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, building the margin to 16 in the second quarter and never allowing Fresno State to get ahead.

The Bulldogs got within 46-42 early in the fourth on Candice White’s layup but Wyoming kept a steady lead the rest of the way.

White scored 24 (on 11 of 25 shooting) and Maddi Utti 14, but Fresno State was 24 of 67 from the field.

  Comments  