Fresno State women fall behind early, never recover against Wyoming

The Fresno State women’s basketball team fell behind early Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center and never recovered, losing to Wyoming 63-56 in a key Mountain West game.
The Bulldogs (13-6, 6-2 MW) lost ground to conference leaders Boise State and New Mexico, now both 7-1. And Fresno State next travels to New Mexico, which had a midweek bye, for a Saturday afternoon game.
Too, Wyoming (12-5, 5-3) gained ground on the Bulldogs in the standings.
The Cowgirls did it by jumping out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, building the margin to 16 in the second quarter and never allowing Fresno State to get ahead.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Bulldogs got within 46-42 early in the fourth on Candice White’s layup but Wyoming kept a steady lead the rest of the way.
White scored 24 (on 11 of 25 shooting) and Maddi Utti 14, but Fresno State was 24 of 67 from the field.
Comments