Bulldogs find themselves a few answers short in loss at Colorado State

Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor, center in action last month against Pacific, scored a game-high 24 points Saturday, Jan. 26 at Colorado State. But down starting point guard Noah Blackwell the Bulldogs struggled at the offensive end in a 74-65 loss at Colorado State. Aside from Taylor and Nate Grimes, the Bulldogs were a combined 10 of 38, 26.3 percent. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file