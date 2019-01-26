Women’s basketball: Australian connection helps Bulldogs turn back Colorado State

The Australian Connection helped power the Fresno State women’s basketball team to a victory Saturday afternoon when the Bulldogs’ Big Three were a little off.
Bree Delaney scored 12 points and Genna Ogier had three big baskets and an offensive rebound down the stretch as Fresno State beat Colorado State 57-54 at the Save Mart Center.
The Big Three of Candice White (11 points), Maddi Utti (five) and Aly Gamez (13) was held to 13 points below their collective average in a scrappy game with a few big runs. Colorado State (7-11, 1-6) outscored the Bulldogs 14-7 in the third quarter to force a 40-40 tie.
It was still tied at 46 after Delaney’s 3-pointer, and again at 48. That’s when Ogier took over, scoring three of Fresno State’s next four baskets to help build a 56-50 lead with 1:26 left. The Rams got back within three points but couldn’t get a good look at a potential game-tying shot in the closing seconds.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Bulldogs (13-5, 6-1) were 21 of 50 shooting for the game.
“We are going to have to play better,” coach Jaime White said, noting that Fresno State has only played Boise State and Utah State among the conference leaders. Fifth-place Wyoming beat Boise State (15-3, 6-1) 64-52 Saturday while MW-leading New Mexico (17-2, 7-1) beat fourth-place Utah State 68-64.
Next up for Fresno State is a home game against Wyoming on Wednesday and a trip to New Mexico on Saturday.
Comments