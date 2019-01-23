Late rush pushes Fresno State women past San Diego State

The Fresno State women’s basketball team got back on the winning track Wednesday night, beating host San Diego State 87-81.
Candice White scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-5, 5-1 Mountain West), who were coming off a home loss to Boise State that knocked them out of first place in the conference. White made 10 of 17 shots (6 of 9 on threes). Aly Gamez (20 points, nine assists) and Maddi Utti (19 points, 13 rebounds) made it a Big Three.
Fresno State built a 69-59 lead early in the fourth quarter on a White 3-pointer before the Aztecs (6-10, 1-4) rallied, tying it at 73-73 and again at 75-75.
Raven Johnson, who came in averaging 8.5 minutes in 10 games but played 17 Wednesday night, made a layup to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay. Fresno State made 8 of 8 free throws down the stretch, six by Gamez and two by White.
The Bulldogs come home to play Colorado State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Save Mart Center.
