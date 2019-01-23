Fresno State Basketball

Late rush pushes Fresno State women past San Diego State

Fresno Bee Staff

January 23, 2019 09:40 PM

Fresno State’s Candice White drives to the basket against San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference opener Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file

The Fresno State women’s basketball team got back on the winning track Wednesday night, beating host San Diego State 87-81.

Candice White scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-5, 5-1 Mountain West), who were coming off a home loss to Boise State that knocked them out of first place in the conference. White made 10 of 17 shots (6 of 9 on threes). Aly Gamez (20 points, nine assists) and Maddi Utti (19 points, 13 rebounds) made it a Big Three.

Fresno State built a 69-59 lead early in the fourth quarter on a White 3-pointer before the Aztecs (6-10, 1-4) rallied, tying it at 73-73 and again at 75-75.

Raven Johnson, who came in averaging 8.5 minutes in 10 games but played 17 Wednesday night, made a layup to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay. Fresno State made 8 of 8 free throws down the stretch, six by Gamez and two by White.

The Bulldogs come home to play Colorado State at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Save Mart Center.

