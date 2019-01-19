Boise State takes control early in battle of Mountain West unbeatens with Fresno State

In a showdown of Mountain West women’s basketball unbeatens, Boise State took control in the second half and beat Fresno State 72-60 Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center.
Candice White and Maddi Utti each scored eight in the first quarter as the Bulldogs stayed within 22-18.
But the Broncos outscored Fresno State 21-8 in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had five turnovers in the quarter.
Boise State, which has won two straight and three of the last four Mountain West tournaments, improved to 14-2 overall, 5-0 in conference. Fresno State is 11-5, 4-1.
The Broncos outscored the Bulldogs 16-0 off the bench including four points by Tess Amundsen, a sophomore out of Clovis West High. Amundsen also had two assists. For the season she has appeared in 10 games and is averaging just over four points.
White finished with 22 points, Utti 16, and Ally Gamez and Kristina Cavey 10 apiece. The Bulldogs shot just 20 of 51 from the field including 6 of 16 on 3-pointers.
