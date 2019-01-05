Fresno State Basketball

Bulldogs stay atop of Mountain West women’s standings with fast start at Colorado State

Fresno Bee Staff

January 05, 2019 04:26 PM

Fresno State’s Candice White drives to the basket against San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference opener Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 in Fresno.
Fresno State turned a suffocating first half into a 66-55 women’s basketball victory at Colorado State on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs jumped to 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference, 9-4 overall heading home for an early season showdown Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center against Utah State. The Aggies are also 2-0, along with Boise State and New Mexico.

Fresno State led 36-13 at halftime after holding Colorado State (7-6, 1-1) to 5-of-26 shooting in the first half.

Candice White led the way with a season-high 28 points. Aly Gamez added 17 points and Maddi Utti had 12 rebounds.

The Bulldogs fueled their fast start by making four of their first five shots (all 3-pointers) for a 12-4 lead. White scored the first two and Gamez and Kristina Cavey made long shots to get the rout rolling.

Breanne Knishka capped the second quarter with a layup and then a 3-pointer with four seconds left.

