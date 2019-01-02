Bulldogs women enjoy fast start to Mountain West season

Fresno State enjoyed its second straight women’s basketball blowout at the Save Mart Center, beating San Jose State 77-48 Wednesday night to open the Mountain West Conference season.
The Bulldogs (8-4) were coming off a 90-51 victory Saturday over Fresno Pacific in their final nonconference game and remained in high gear against the Spartans (1-11), taking a 44-24 halftime lead and cruising.
Next up: A trip Saturday to Colorado State (7-5), which opened conference play with a 52-49 win at Fort Collins against visiting UNLV.
If you’re looking for a barometer, Fresno State and Colorado State share a recent common opponent. The Bulldogs lost 68-52 at Arizona State on Dec. 20 and the Rams lost to the Sun Devils 70-39 at Fort Collins on Dec. 9.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Ten players saw action Wednesday against San Jose State, none for fewer than five minutes, and nine scored. Candice White and reserve Bree Delaney each scored 15, and Maddi Utti, Kristina Cavey and Jordanna Porter each scored 10. Utti had a team-high 10 rebounds and Delaney led with seven assists.
Fresno State held the Spartans to 28.3 percent shooting (17 of 60) and outrebounded them 52-30.
Comments