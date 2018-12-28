Fresno State Basketball

Will Utah Valley be last game Bulldogs are without guard Deshon Taylor?

By Robert Kuwada

December 28, 2018 01:13 PM

Deshon Taylor a preseason All-Mountain West pick

Fresno State's Deshon Taylor was chosen as a preseason All-Mountain West pick.
Three weeks into a four- to six-week time line, Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor is on track to return from a dislocated left elbow suffered in practice and get back on the floor with a basketball team that has hit a high gear headed into Mountain West play.

In practice on Thursday the first-team all-conference selection was working on the side with trainer Andrew Ure, his elbow in a brace. But he was working his left hand, dribble penetration, finishing drives at the rim.

He could be back in practice with the team at four weeks, though coach Justin Hutson is working off the original timeline.

“I’d imagine a week or two,” he said. “It’s still four to six, but we’re hoping four. I’m encouraged by his progress, but I’m not a doctor.”

The Bulldogs open play in a weak Mountain West Conference on Jan. 2 at San Jose State, then get Colorado State at home Jan. 5 and go to Utah State on Jan. 9 before playing No. 6 Nevada on Jan. 12 at the Save Mart Center.

The conference opener falls at 26 days – Taylor took a fall and was injured going three-on-three in practice on Dec. 7, the day before a 92-71 victory over Long Beach State.

Fresno State guard DeShon Taylor drives to the basket in the Bulldogs’ victory over Pacific. Taylor, a first-team all-conference selection, will be sidelined for four to six weeks with an elbow injury.
“It’d be nice to get him out there and get him acclimated in that,” Hutson said.

That victory over the 49ers was the first of three consecutive games Fresno State (9-2) has put up 90-plus points. The Bulldogs will try to extend that run and a winning streak to eight in their final non-conference game against Utah Valley on Saturday as part of a women’s-men’s doubleheader at the Save Mart Center.

The women play Fresno Pacific at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.

Fresno State guard Noah Blackwell, left, looks for an open shot while guarded by Cal’s Paris Austin during the Bulldogs’ 95-73 victory over the Golden Bears at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.
With Taylor out, Noah Blackwell has averaged 15.7 points with 7.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds and has an assist to turnover ratio of 23-4 in 35.0 minutes per game.

The Bulldogs’ turnovers are down by two per game over the first eight games of the season – 11.0 from 13.1. Taylor in his eight games had a few where turnovers were an issue – he had games with seven, six and five.

“Our shot selection has been good,” Hutson said. “Not perfect, but good, and we haven’t turned the ball over as much. Hopefully, it continues.”

Utah Valley (10-4) has won nine of its past 10 games, the only loss in that stretch 80-69 at Arizona. The Wolverines, like the Bulldogs, have wins over Long Beach State (87-72) and Weber State (75-63).

Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada

