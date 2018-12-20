No. 17 Arizona State extends Bulldogs’ Pac-12 losing streak

No. 17 Arizona State beat Fresno State 68-52 Thursday afternoon in Tempe, extending the Bulldogs’ losing streak against Pac-12 opponents to nine.
Fresno State’s last win against Pac-12 opponent was Dec. 21, 2014, a 68-59 win at Oregon. The Bulldogs (6-4) also lost to USC and UCLA this season and will have to wait until 2019-2020 barring a postseason pairing.
Guards Aly Gamez scored 16 and Candice White 15 to lead Fresno State, but the Bulldogs’ front-line starters were limited to 11 points, the bench had just 10 and Arizona State won the rebounding battle 36-28.
The Sun Devils (9-2) gained some separation late in a tight first half, scoring the last four points for a 35-28 lead. Charnea Johnson-Chapman, Arizona State’s 6-foot-3 senior center, converted a steal against Gamez into a basket, then a Gamez offensive foul with 23 seconds left gave the Sun Devils the last possession for a jumper by Kianna Ibis with five seconds left.
Arizona State sophomore Bre’yanna Sanders out of Clovis West High entered the game with 40 seconds left. For the season, Sanders has played in six games and has three points, all on free throws.
