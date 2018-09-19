Bulldogs’ basketball schedule includes seven-game home stand with one Pac-12 opponent

Fresno State released its 2018-19 basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes a long and cushy stretch of non-conference home games at the Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs open Nov. 6 against Division II Alaska-Anchorage before playing at TCU on Nov. 15 and Northwestern on Nov. 22 in the first of three games in the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving. Coach Justin Hutson and the Bulldogs then will play seven in a row at home leading into Mountain West Conference play, only one of those opponents ranked in the Top 150 in the RPI last season.
Utah Valley was 91st in the RPI. That stretch of home games, the longest for the Bulldogs since they have played at the Save Mart Center, starts with Pacific (187) on Nov. 28 and includes Cal Poly (305), Weber State (158), Long Beach State (194), Cal (223), Tennessee-Martin (305) and Utah Valley.
In conference play, the Bulldogs open on the road at San Jose State on Jan. 2 and get Nevada, San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Boise State, Air Force, Wyoming and San Jose State at the Save Mart Center.
The games against San Diego State and Utah State were moved to Tuesdays from Wednesdays to accommodate television broadcasts – the Bulldogs play the Aztecs Jan. 22 and the Aggies on Feb. 5.
Fresno State returns one of the top players in the Mountain West in guard Deshon Taylor, a first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
|Nov. 2
|Humboldt State (exhibition)
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 6
|Alaska-Anchorage
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 15
|TCU
|6 p.m.
|Nov. 22
|vs. Northwestern-#
|1:30 p.m.
|Nov. 23
|Miami or LaSalle-#
|11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
|Nov. 25
|Seton Hall, Grand Canyon, Hawaii or Utah-#
|TBA
|Nov. 28
Pacific
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 1
|Cal Poly
|4 p.m.
|Dec. 5
|Weber State
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 8
|Long Beach State
|4 p.m.
|Dec. 19
|California
|7 p.m.
|Dec. 22
|Tennessee-Martin
|4 p.m.
|Dec. 29
|Utah Valley
|4 p.m.
|Jan. 2
|San Jose State
|TBA
|Jan. 5
|Colorado State
|7 p.m.
|Jan. 9
|Utah State
|6 p.m.
|Jan. 12
|Nevada
|5 p.m.
|Jan. 19
|Boise State
|2:30 p.m.
|Jan. 22
|San Diego State
|8 p.m.
|Jan. 26
|Colorado State
|1 p.m.
|Jan. 30
|Wyoming
|6 p.m.
|Feb. 2
|New Mexico
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 5
|Utah State
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb. 9
|UNLV
|2 p.m.
|Feb. 13
|Boise State
|7:30 p.m.
|Feb. 16
|New Mexico
|TBA
|Feb. 20
|Air Force
|7 p.m.
|Feb. 23
|Nevada
|5 p.m..
|Feb. 27
|Wyoming
|7 p.m.
|March 6
|San Diego State
|7 p.m.
|March 9
|San Jose State
|4 p.m.
# Wooden Legacy
Home games in bold
