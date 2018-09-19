Fresno State guard Deshon Taylor is one of the top returning scorers in the Mountain West Conference after averaging 17.8 points per game last season. The Bulldogs open the 2018-’19 season Nov. 6, 2018 against Alaska-Anchorage at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State Basketball

Bulldogs’ basketball schedule includes seven-game home stand with one Pac-12 opponent

By Robert Kuwada

rkuwada@fresnobee.com

September 19, 2018 01:14 PM

Fresno State released its 2018-19 basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes a long and cushy stretch of non-conference home games at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs open Nov. 6 against Division II Alaska-Anchorage before playing at TCU on Nov. 15 and Northwestern on Nov. 22 in the first of three games in the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving. Coach Justin Hutson and the Bulldogs then will play seven in a row at home leading into Mountain West Conference play, only one of those opponents ranked in the Top 150 in the RPI last season.

Utah Valley was 91st in the RPI. That stretch of home games, the longest for the Bulldogs since they have played at the Save Mart Center, starts with Pacific (187) on Nov. 28 and includes Cal Poly (305), Weber State (158), Long Beach State (194), Cal (223), Tennessee-Martin (305) and Utah Valley.

In conference play, the Bulldogs open on the road at San Jose State on Jan. 2 and get Nevada, San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Boise State, Air Force, Wyoming and San Jose State at the Save Mart Center.

The games against San Diego State and Utah State were moved to Tuesdays from Wednesdays to accommodate television broadcasts – the Bulldogs play the Aztecs Jan. 22 and the Aggies on Feb. 5.

Fresno State returns one of the top players in the Mountain West in guard Deshon Taylor, a first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Nov. 2Humboldt State (exhibition)7 p.m.
Nov. 6Alaska-Anchorage7 p.m.
Nov. 15TCU6 p.m.
Nov. 22vs. Northwestern-#1:30 p.m.
Nov. 23Miami or LaSalle-#11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 25Seton Hall, Grand Canyon, Hawaii or Utah-#TBA
Nov. 28

Pacific

7 p.m.
Dec. 1Cal Poly4 p.m.
Dec. 5Weber State7 p.m.
Dec. 8Long Beach State4 p.m.
Dec. 19California7 p.m.
Dec. 22Tennessee-Martin4 p.m.
Dec. 29Utah Valley4 p.m.
Jan. 2 San Jose StateTBA
Jan. 5Colorado State7 p.m.
Jan. 9Utah State6 p.m.
Jan. 12Nevada5 p.m.
Jan. 19Boise State2:30 p.m.
Jan. 22San Diego State8 p.m.
Jan. 26Colorado State 1 p.m.
Jan. 30Wyoming6 p.m.
Feb. 2New Mexico7 p.m.
Feb. 5Utah State 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 9UNLV2 p.m.
Feb. 13Boise State 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16New MexicoTBA
Feb. 20Air Force7 p.m.
Feb. 23Nevada5 p.m..
Feb. 27Wyoming7 p.m.
March 6San Diego State7 p.m.
March 9San Jose State4 p.m.

# Wooden Legacy

Home games in bold

Robert Kuwada:

