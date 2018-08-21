Status of Bulldogs’ 7-foot-1 recruit Assane Diouf in question with classes starting

Fresno State coach Justin Hutson could have a shortage of fours and fives in his first season with the Bulldogs with prized recruit Assane Diouf, a 7-foot-1 center from Senegal and the DME Academy in Florida, waiting on clearance from the NCAA to enroll in school. Fall semester classes at Fresno State start on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file