Will Paul Loeffler, Pat Hill return to Fresno State radio broadcasts? Bulldogs have answer

Justin Hutson, center, is interviewed by Bulldogs radio announcers Marc Jones, left, and Paul Loeffler after being introduced as Fresno State’s 19th head men’s basketball coach at a news conference Thursday, April 5, 2018 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State doesn’t kick off its football season until Aug. 28, an 11 a.m. brunch against the UConn Huskies.

But it picked up an early win with the return of play-by-play announcer Paul Loeffler plus Pat Hill and Cameron Worrell to Bulldogs football broadcasts with Fresno State and Bulldog Sports Properties, its multimedia rights holder, moving to the iHeartMedia network after eight years with the 50,000-watt ESPN/AM940.

Fresno State and BSP announced their return on Thursday, along with the duo of Loeffler and Marc Q. Jones on men’s basketball, Loeffler on baseball and Matt Norville on women’s basketball and softball broadcasts.

That means Hill, the former Bulldogs coach, also will continue to call the zany Hot Dog races on the Bulldog Stadium video board, a popular second-half diversion that was started during the championship 2018 season when Fresno State was 6-0 at home and winning those games by an average of more than 28 points.

Fresno State made the switch to iHeartMedia effective July 1. Its games will be on a number of smaller terrestrial radio stations throughout the San Joaquin Valley including FOX Sports AM1340 in Fresno, AM970 in Bakersfield and AM1280 in Stockton, as well as the iHeartRadio and Fresno State apps.

Here is the lineup …

Football

Fresno – KCBL/Fox Sports 1340 AM

Fresno, Visalia, Tulare – KRDU/1130 AM

Stockton area – KWSW/Fox Sports 1280 AM

Modesto – KOSO/92.9 FM

Bakersfield – KHTY/Fox Sports 970 AM

Men’s basketball

Fresno – KCBL/Fox Sports 1340 AM

Bakersfield – KHTY/Fox Sports 970 AM

Women’s basketball

Fresno, Visalia, Tulare/KRDU – 1130 AM

Baseball & Softball

Fresno – KCBL/Fox Sports 1340 AM

Football Coaches Show

Fresno – KCBL/Fox Sports 1340 AM

Stockton area – KWSW/Fox Sports 1280 AM

Bakersfield – KHTY/Fox Sports 970 AM

Men’s and Women’s Basketball Coaches Show

Fresno – KCBL/Fox Sports 1340 AM

Bakersfield – KHTY/Fox Sports 970 AM

All Bulldogs games and coaches shows also are available in California on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere in the world on the Fresno State Bulldogs app.