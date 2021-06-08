NCAA: Fresno State assistant coach gave loan to wrestler, one of four rules violations

Bulldogs wrestling coach Troy Steiner, center, is flanked by then-Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro, left, and then-Athletics Director Jim Bartko during a May 2016 press conference when the sport was reintroduced. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The NCAA is alleging coaches from the now-terminated Fresno State wrestling program committed four rules infractions, including giving a student-athlete a loan to pay campus parking tickets.

Coach Troy Steiner and two former assistants face disciplinary action from the NCAA, which could impact future employment at the college level, and Steiner could face termination of a contract that runs through June 2023 if found in violation of NCAA or university regulations.

Fresno State released the NCAA notice of allegations outlining the infractions this week in response to a public records request filed by The Bee on May 14.

No other coaches or athletics administrators are named in the notice.

Included in the four infractions is a potential Level II violation from May 2019 that alleges assistant coach Israel Silva and volunteer coach Joe Colon arranged for Colon’s girlfriend to provide a loan of about $350 to a student-athlete so that he could pay fines from outstanding parking tickets that were preventing him from registering for fall semester classes.

The student-athlete – the name is redacted from the notice of allegations – eventually repaid the loan, according to the NCAA. But as a result of the extra benefit he was able to compete in 31 contests and received actual and necessary expenses while ineligible.

The NCAA enforcement staff, according to the notice of allegations, believes a hearing panel could determine that is a significant breach of conduct, a Level II offense, because the violation provided or was intended to provide more than a minimal competitive or other advantage, included more than a minimal impermissible benefit, is more serious than a Level III violation and compromised the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.

Steiner, who was hired by former university president Dr. Joseph I. Castro in 2016 to revive a program that had been eliminated a decade earlier due largely to budget constraints, also is alleged to have committed a potential Level II violation by failing to promote an atmosphere for compliance within the program or monitor his coaching staff during the 2018-19 academic year.

That, according to the notice of allegations, could be a head coach responsibility violation, resulting from underlying Level II and III violations and compromised the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.

“In early 2020, the university was made aware of potential concerns within our wrestling program,” the university said Tuesday, in a statement to The Bee. “In full compliance with CSU, campus, and NCAA policies and procedures, the university and the Department of Athletics immediately launched an internal Title IX investigation and separately self-reported potential rules violations to the NCAA.

“The university continues to work closely with NCAA investigators and anticipates a timely outcome. Pursuant to NCAA rules, the university is not able to comment further as this matter is ongoing.”

Silva along with the Level II charge is alleged to have committed a potential Level III rules violation in January 2020 by providing a high school coach with a material benefit in the form of team wrestling apparel.

The Bulldogs’ program also faces a Level III violation. The NCAA alleged that in 2018 wrestling student-athletes used funds other than student-host money from the athletics department to provide entertainment to at least three prospective student-athletes who were on official recruiting visits.

Two NCAA Level II, two Level III violations

Silva faces a show-cause penalty for Level II and Level III violations, Colon a show-case penalty for a Level II violation and Steiner could face head coach restrictions for a Level II violation.

The NCAA defines a Level I violation as a severe breach of conduct that provides a substantial recruiting, competitive or other advantage – a lack of institutional control, academic fraud, or failure to cooperate in an NCAA enforcement investigation. A Level II infraction is a significant breach of conduct intended to provide more than a minimal advantage – a failure to monitor recruiting, or financial aid or eligibility violations. Level III cases are isolated, limited in nature and provide no more than a minimal advantage.

Based on the allegations, the NCAA enforcement staff believes the case should be reviewed by a hearing panel of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions.

The athletics department or officials are not implicated in any of the four alleged violations and its handling of the case may be considered as a mitigating factor by a panel hearing the case.

Fresno State sought to expedite a resolution with a summary disposition report, but according to the NCAA factors outside of its control led to the notice of allegations.

Under that process, findings from the institution, involved parties and the NCAA enforcement staff are submitted to the Committee on Infractions along with proposed penalties by the institution or involved persons. If the committee accepts the findings and agrees with the penalties the case is closed, and if it does not agree it can reject the summary disposition and move forward with a hearing.

It also acknowledged the violations promptly, imposed corrective measures and/or penalties and has a history of self-reporting it Level III or secondary violations.

The university started an investigation into its wrestling program last year after internal reports surfaced that a stripper danced at a party that included recruits, a clear violation of athletics department rules.

Activities prohibited by the athletics department on official recruiting visits include the use of alcohol or drugs by the host or prospect; sexual misconduct; the use of “adult entertainment” services or facilities of any kind; and any activity that violates state or federal law.

It started with a stripper at party with recruits

Student-athletes who serve as hosts for an official recruiting visit sign a form that lists department rules and prohibited activities, and agree to abide by all NCAA, conference and university rules and regulations.

The NCAA holds its member institutions responsible for written departmental policies related to official visits, and the Committee on Infractions may penalize schools that show a disregard for the policies.

Fresno State announced in October that it would eliminate wrestling along with men’s tennis and women’s lacrosse following 2020-21 seasons due to a sharp decline in athletics revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Steiner, who received a contract extension in July 2019 before any allegations surfaced, is under contract through June 2023 with a base salary of $127,632 plus bonuses tied to academic and athletic performance.

Among a long list of acts or omissions that could lead to suspension or termination is failing to report NCAA or conference rules violations by Fresno State coaches, student-athletes or department staff of which the employee has knowledge. That also is one of two aggravating factors in his case.

Steiner, according to the notice of allegations, failed to report the potential violations to the athletics administrators after learning that student-athletes provided questionable entertainment to prospects.

Before the issuance of a notice of allegations and the conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation, the Bulldogs coach and his counsel also independently spoke to and obtained sworn statements from individuals on subjects that were relevant to the investigation.

Silva and Colon were not retained following the 2020 season.