Bulldogs wrap up NCAA bid with softball title; ace pitcher says she’ll be back for more

It has been a wild ride for Fresno State softball, going back to last season when they were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have had to go without three key starters due to injuries and coach Linda Garza, who has been on a leave of absence the past month.

But the Bulldogs embraced the weird and the woolly and Sunday won a Mountain West Conference championship, riding the right arm of senior Hailey Dolcini, who is ready to queue up for another go.

Fresno State’s Hailey Dolcini delivers a pitch against Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, 2021, at Margie Wright Diamond in Fresno. Dolcini struck out 19 batters and the Bulldogs beat UOP 9-0 in five innings. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

After a 3-1 victory over Boise State at Margie Wright Diamond, which coupled with a loss by UNLV at Nevada wrapped up the title, Dolcini said she would be back next season, taking advantage of eligibility relief granted by the NCAA to all student-athletes after losing 2020 to COVID-19.

“I love this game and this program too much to leave it,” said Dolcini, who has dominated the conference and is now 20-3 on the season with an ERA of 1.03 and 234 strikeouts in 156 innings pitched. “I’m going to leave on my own terms. I didn’t sign up for three and a half years, I signed up for four, so I’m going to make sure I get all of that and can’t leave this program and the Red Wave, so of course I have to come back to this place.”

A final series, then NCAA bound

The Bulldogs (34-9, 18-3 in the MW) still have plenty left on the plate, though, after clinching a title on Senior Day and Mother’s Day. Fresno State will end the regular-season this weekend with three games at San Diego State, then take that hard-won trophy into its 34th NCAA Tournament and its first since 2017.

The Bulldogs are Tournament bound!@FresnoStateSB captures the @MountainWest Champion title and secures its spot in the #NCAASoftball Tournament. pic.twitter.com/NHaYgqdxSN — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 9, 2021

“We just have a lot of fight,” senior center fielder Kaitlyn Jennings said. “We’re just the most resilient version of this team that I’ve ever seen. We fight for each other. There’s so much love in the dugout between us. We just care about each other and that’s why I think we’ve been successful throughout (the) conference. We figured out who we are and we figured out how to just pick each other up and keep going.”

Dolcini did that on Sunday, after the Broncos scored their only run when Jennings and left fielder Keahilele Mattson collided under a flyball with runners at first and second and one out.

With the tying run in scoring position, the senior dispatched the next two Boise State batters without incident, setting up a post-game celebration, including Kelcey Carrasco, Mckenzie Wilson and Kelsey Hall, who have missed part or all of the season with injuries.

“For the seniors that chose to put life on hold and come back and give this program a chance, I think it means even more to them,” said Dolcini, who is 13-0 against conference opponents with an ERA of 0.86. “They believed in this. We believed in them. It’s just a great feeling.

“We really just focus on playing for each other, knowing what we’ve been through. Nothing has stopped us yet that we’ve had to face. We keep pushing. We keep going for it and I think that really helps propel us into each pitch and into that next pitch.”

Coach Garza offers congrats

Garza, who took a leave April 9 before a three-game series at Colorado State, put out a statement on social media after the game, writing on Twitter: “A heartfelt congratulations to the Fresno State Softball Team on winning the 2021 conference championship – a testament to the grit and resilience of the players and the entire staff who supported the vision of this program!

“Being a Bulldog has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. I grew up with this program. Since I was six years old, I dreamed of this championship moment, wearing this brand because of what it represents: tradition, work ethic, loyalty, character, excellence. I could not be more proud of this team. And I know that your families, who have supported this softball journey, share in this joy and celebration.

“These players have a core belief in each other and have worked every day to achieve greatness together. This is your moment – you have earned it. Enjoy it.”