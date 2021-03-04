Fresno State hits pause button on participating in college football video game. Here’s why

The Fresno State Bulldogs have finalized a 2023 football schedule with FCS Eastern Washington and BYU to play at Bulldog Stadium. Fresno State will play road games in ’23 at Purdue and at Arizona State. Fresno Bee file

Fresno State, which was among the first Group of Five conference schools to position its student-athletes to take advantage of coming Name, Image and Likeness guidelines, is opting out of the EA Sports College Football video game until NIL legislation is finalized.

Fresno State is one of at least four schools to opt out until rules are finalized allowing student-athletes to profit from use of their name, image or likenesses, including Notre Dame, Northwestern and Tulane.

“We understand and are excited for college athletics for the return of EA Sports,” Fresno State athletics director Terry Tumey said. “I think it helped grow the attractiveness of collegiate athletics and I think EA Sports recognizes the value of collegiate athletics from that vantage point and celebrates it in the right way.

“However, I think it’s also very important that as we move forward that we respectfully don’t participate until there’s some resolution as to how we’re moving forward in the space of allowing student-athletes to move forward with their entrepreneurial endeavors as it relates to Name, Image and Likeness. Until we have that kind of resolution, I think it would be a little premature for Fresno State to participate.”

EA Sports announced in February that it would relaunch its popular college football video game that was last produced in 2013, while the NCAA as well as state and federal governments work toward finalizing NIL legislation.

The NCAA Division I Board of Directors in January delayed the Name, Image and Likeness guidelines while affirming its commitment to it.

“The Division I membership continues to express strong support for changes to modernize its rules with the intent to enhance student-athlete well-being.” the NCAA said in a January statement.

“The Division I governance structure has demonstrated its commitment to modernizing its rules through previous measures to allow student-athletes to receive additional financial aid, medical and mental health benefits, and other benefits incidental to their participation in intercollegiate athletics.”

The new video game is in development, but EA Sports reportedly is in the process of acquiring rights to logos from NCAA schools.

“There’s a lot to be said about what (NIL) may or may not look like,” Tumey said. “There’s tons of opportunity there and I think coming out of this pandemic and with the recalibration of where we’re headed I think there’s a great space for bringing back that and rekindling some of the excitement that goes along with college athletics. But we still have to do so in a manner that truly respects the contributions of student-athletes and I think until we have some resolution with the governing aspects (of NIL) I think it would be best for our institution to pause.”

Fresno State has been one of the leaders among Group of Five and even Power Five conference schools in laying the groundwork for student-athletes to profit from their name, image or likeness.

In August it partnered with Opendorse, which will provide Fresno State and its 500-plus student-athletes with the education and hands-on guidance to maximize the value of their NIL rights. It also has partnered with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow to provide its student-athletes the fundamentals of brand development and targeted personal and professional development opportunities.